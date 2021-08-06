Gov. Cuomo's attorney goes after accusers, NY attorney general
The legal team for Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) sought to discredit some of the women who have accused him of sexual harassment at a press conference.www.thepress.net
The legal team for Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) sought to discredit some of the women who have accused him of sexual harassment at a press conference.www.thepress.net
We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.https://www.thepress.net/
Comments / 0