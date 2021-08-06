DeSantis continues to escalate feud with Biden

DeSantis' radical right turn in 2021 may not be as popular as he thinks it is. At this point, I'm fully convinced that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is eyeing the Presidency, gearing up for a run in 2024. Before you balk at my assertion, let's check with the facts real quick. It all began shortly after Trump's election loss in late 2020, as the pandemic raged on in America and the Republican Party was reeling in from a catastrophic loss. The loss was so great that the party couldn't even accept the outcome of the election.