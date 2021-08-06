DeSantis continues to escalate feud with Biden
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) escalated his ongoing feud with President Joe Biden over Covid-19 regulations, taking a stab at the President's memory following Biden's latest comeback.www.thepress.net
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) escalated his ongoing feud with President Joe Biden over Covid-19 regulations, taking a stab at the President's memory following Biden's latest comeback.www.thepress.net
We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.https://www.thepress.net/
Comments / 0