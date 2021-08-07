Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albany, GA

Summer abuzz with activities at Artesian Alliance attractions

By From staff reports
Posted by 
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=492bD5_0bKtCPvc00
Feeding the Chehaw Park alligators is just one of the fun summer activities kids can enjoy at the Artesian Alliance attractions in Albany. Special Photo: Chehaw

ALBANY — There are plenty of summer activities going currently on at the venues that make up the Artesian Alliance: Chehaw Park and Zoo, the Flint RiverQuarium and Thronateeska Heritage Center.

Chehaw Feedings and Programs — Every Weekend

Friday

11 a.m. — Petting Zoo Feeding ($3/person)

2 p.m. — Coati Keeper Chat

Saturday

10:30 a.m. — Reptile House Feeding

11:30 a.m. — Petting Zoo Feeding ($3/person)

1:30 p.m. — Alligator Feeding ($5/person)

2:30 p.m. — Aviary Feeding

3 p.m. — Wildlife Theater Presentation

Sunday

10:30 a.m. — Cheetah Bone Toss

11:30 a.m. — Petting Zoo Feeding ($3/person)

1:30 p.m. — Alligator Feeding ($5/person)

2:30 p.m. — Aviary Feeding

3 p.m. — Wildlife Theater Presentation

Blue Star Museums

Active military and their families can visit for free between May 15 and Labor Day at Chehaw, Flint RiverQuarium, and Thronateeska. Thank you for your service.

Other Upcoming Events

First Friday of every month — Cubs Program

Third Monday of each month — Park Authority Monthly Meeting (Creekside)

First Tuesday of each month — Friends of Chehaw Monthly Meeting (Creekside)

Aug. 21 — Chehaw RC Race

Sep. 3 — Cubs Program

Sep. 4 — Chehaw RC Race

Sep. 10-11 — Pecan City Pedaler’s Nut Roll

Sep. 18 — Chehaw RC Race

Oct. 1 — Cubs Program

Oct. 2 — Chehaw RC Race

Oct. 16 — Chehaw RC Race

Oct. 30 — Boo at the Zoo

Oct. 30 — Chehaw RC Race

Nov. 5 — Cubs Program

Nov. 6 — Chehaw RC Race

Nov. 20 — Chehaw RC Race

Dec. 3 — Cubs Program

December Festival of Lights begins

Artesian Alliance Partners

Flint RiverQuarium

Aug. 13 — Tadpole Time

Sep. 10 — Tadpole Time

Thronateeska

Aug. 20 — Tricera-Tots

Sep. 17 — Tricera-Tots

Comments / 0

The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
3K+
Followers
231
Post
567K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Albany Herald

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Albany, GA
Lifestyle
City
Albany, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Petting Zoo#At The Zoo#Labor Day#Alligator#Festival Of Lights#The Artesian Alliance#Cheetah Bone Toss#Cubs Program Third#Park Authority#Chehaw Rc Race#Pecan City Pedaler#Nut Roll#Tricera Tots
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

UN issues dire warning on climate change in new report

The newest climate report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) says that climate change is "unequivocally" caused by humans and warns that global temperatures are expected to reach a significant warming milestone in the next 20 years. The planet is expected to reach average temperatures that are 1.5...
EducationPosted by
NBC News

DeSantis' office says salaries of officials who require masks for students may be withheld

Florida school superintendents who require masks for students without giving them a way to opt out could have their salaries withheld, Gov. Ron DeSantis' office said Monday. DeSantis last week barred local school districts from requiring students to wear masks amid a rise in cases, but at least one Florida school district said they will be mandatory when classes begin Wednesday.
PoliticsNBC News

NY Assembly speaker says Cuomo impeachment probe to be completed soon

New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie on Monday laid out the path forward for an impeachment probe into Andrew Cuomo, as the embattled governor's legal and political challenges mount. "Our goal is to bring this matter to a conclusion with all due haste," Heastie told reporters in Albany after...

Comments / 0

Community Policy