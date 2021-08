Plans to require vaccine passports for entry to nightclubs and other venues from September are not a “bluff”, cabinet minister Grant Shapps has insisted.Mr Shapps said that people considering whether to get jabbed should recognise that “there are simply things that you will not be able to do” unless they are vaccinated, including travelling outside the UK.But the nightclub industry said that the government had been “all over the place” on the issue, with businesses still hopeful that the threatened pass system will never materialise.Clubs were allowed to reopen on 19 July without requirements for proof of vaccine status,...