Reds 1st round pick Matt McLain has a big pro debut

It took Matt McLain a bit of time to get on the field after his college season ended. This year Major League Baseball held the draft 5 weeks later than it usually does so that they could showcase it during the All-Star break. While I’m sure the executives at MLB loved it, everyone who actually works in baseball development hated it. And they hated it for good reason: It kept guys off of the field for an addition 5-6 weeks that they normally would have gotten playing time, and for some pitchers it means that they won’t pitch at all this season after being drafted because they didn’t throw in games for 6-8 weeks before they signed and ramping them up now would be dangerous.