Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles Share a Rare Photo of Their Home

By Joel Calfee
purewow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe don't exactly get frequent invites to the homes of royal family members, so when we get a peek at one of their regal residences online, it's always an exciting moment. Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles just gave us a reason to celebrate, as the couple offered a rare view inside Clarence House. The residence—which has previously been inhabited by Prince William, Prince Harry and even Queen Elizabeth—is the official abode for the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall.

