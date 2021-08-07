Cancel
College Sports

Better Know a Freshman: Garrett Nussmeier

By And The Valley Shook
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelp, Myles Brennan is out of commission. In addition to being a cruel, unfair blow to a career of dedication and selflessness, Brennan’s injury puts some strain on LSU’s quarterback depth. Had LSU not pulled in a highly regarded four-star, the loss of Brennan and transfer of TJ Finley would set off a 5 alarm fire beneath Max Johnson on the depth chart. Instead, Garrett Nussmeier stands to potentially get some snaps in cupcake games, and may be forced to enter the fray like TJ Finley and current starter Max Johnson did just a year ago. Nussmeier is a potential option for the future of LSU offense, and not at all an underwhelming one.

Myles Brennan
#American Football#Lsu
Louisiana State University
College Sports
Football
Sports
