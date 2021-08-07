Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Draft Santa Ana General Plan Update and Recirculated Environmental Impact Report now available for public review

By editor
localocnews.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSanta Ana’s “Golden City Beyond: A Shared Vision” General Plan is a policy document that will guide the City’s development and conservation for the next 25 years through 2045. To review the August 2021 Draft General Plan and the associated Recirculated Draft Program Environmental Impact Report (PEIR), please visit the City’s General Plan website at: https://www.santa-ana.org/general-plan. The update will provide long-term policy direction and communicate the vision, values, and goals for Santa Ana’s physical development, fiscal and environmental sustainability, and overall quality of life.

localocnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Built Environment#Natural Environment#Environmental Quality#Infrastructure#The Ej Survey#Air Quality Hazards#Recreation#Ceqa Guidelines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Related
Santa Ana, CAlocalocnews.com

Complete the Santa Ana Housing Element Survey to shape the future of housing in our city

Would you like to shape the future of housing in Santa Ana? Complete the Santa Ana Housing Element Survey!. The City of Santa Ana is in the process of updating its long-range housing plan, called the Housing Element, and needs your feedback. Please take our community survey and share your thoughts on how the City can address housing needs for all Santa Ana residents. The survey is available in English, Spanish and Vietnamese, and will be open until Thursday, September 9, 2021.
Las Cruces, NMkrwg.org

Las Cruces East Lohman Development Plan Available for Public Review

The City of Las Cruces is undergoing a master land development plan to guide the development of City-owned property adjacent to the far East Lohman Avenue Corridor. The final draft of the “East Lohman Development Plan” has been completed and is available for public review and comment. Interested individuals are invited to view the plan at the project website: www.planeastlohman.com.
Educationlocalocnews.com

City Reviews Uses for Historic Preservation Funding

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Coryell County, TXGatesville Messenger

Modernizing county-owned facilities is group’s mission

County facility advisory committee meets for first time. The Coryell County Facility Advisory Committee — formed to provide guidance to the Coryell County Commissioners Court on how to modernize county-owned and operated facilities, including future jail space — met for the first time Aug. 12. “Honestly, we have been struggling...
Santa Ana, CAlocalocnews.com

Santa Ana Environmental Justice Open House set for Aug. 28

You are invited to attend an in-person forum where staff will share information related to the environmental burdens residents face; what goals, actions, and policies are in the draft General Plan Update to address these issues; and provide a summary of the results of the environmental justice survey that was completed in the spring. In addition, community stakeholders will be in attendance to share information about the work they are doing to address environmental justice issues in the Santa Ana community.
Environmentmendocinocounty.org

UVBGSA’s Groundwater Sustainability Plan Draft Available for Public Review

The Ukiah Valley Groundwater Sustainability Plan (GSP) is now available for public review through September 24, 2021. A Groundwater Sustainability Plan is a 20-year plan to ensure the sustainable use of groundwater within a groundwater basin. The Ukiah Valley Basin Groundwater Sustainability Agency (UVBGSA) is required by the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA) to develop a GSP by January 31, 2022. The goal of the GSP is to establish a standard for “sustainability” of groundwater management and use, and to determine how the basin will achieve this standard.
Environmentmiddletownbucks.org

Draft Climate Action Plan Now Available

The Middletown Township Board of Supervisors have preliminarily approved the Middletown Township Climate Action Plan, a strategic and measured approach toward reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions community-wide, at their meeting on Monday, August 16, 2021. A draft of the document is available for public review and feedback at www.middletownbucks.org/CAP. Final adoption of the Climate Action Plan is tentatively scheduled for Monday, September 20, 2021.
Politicslocalocnews.com

Santa Ana City Council Meeting set for tomorrow, Aug. 17

The Santa Ana City Council will meet on Tuesday, Aug. 17. Regular Closed Sessions begin at 5:00 p.m. and the Regular Open Meeting at 5:45 p.m. (or immediately following the Closed Session Meeting). Agenda items for Aug. 17 include:. Agreement for a feasibility study on the possibility of creating a...
TrafficVacaville Reporter

MTC hosts webinar to review Draft Plan Bay Area 2050 feedback

The Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) and Association of Bay Area Governments (ABAG) host a special webinar from 9:30-11 a.m. Tuesday to review what Bay Area residents had to say during the Draft Plan Bay Area 2050 public comment period from May 26 to July 20. The document is Plan Bay...
Jackson County, OKAltus Times

Public invited to attend meeting for disaster plan review

The public is invited to a special meeting concerning the Jackson County Hazardous Mitigation Plan. The meeting will be held at the Altus Main Fire Station, 120 N. Park Lane, from 10-11:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 20. Community participation and discussion about the plan is welcome. The meeting will be...
Politicspreservationmaryland.org

Draft Sugarloaf Area Plan Available for Public Comment

The Livable Frederick Planning and Design Office recently announced that the Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan First Draft is available for public review. The Plan seeks to preserve rural character and scenic features, protect environmental resources, and improve landscape quality in the Sugarloaf Mountain area. This area plan is an aspect of the County’s Livable Frederick Master Plan, in which, through our Smart Growth Maryland program, Preservation Maryland worked to ensure the inclusion of preservation and smart growth priorities. Livable Frederick is a blueprint for how and where the county will grow, conserve, and preserve in the coming decades. The county will host two virtual open houses to present the draft plan and to invite public comments and questions.
Lincoln City, ORNewport News-Times

Lincoln City evacuation plan draft up for review

LINCOLN CITY — Following the Echo Mountain Complex fire last year and the difficulties it brought to light regarding evacuation routes in Lincoln City, city staff have been working to develop an updated evacuation to prepare for future emergencies. The new plan is meant to accommodate any emergency, whether it’s...
Fremont County, WYcounty10.com

Natural Resource Management seeks public comment on plan draft

(Fremont County, WY) – The Fremont County Natural Resource Management Plan (NRMP) Draft was released for public comment on Tuesday July 20th, 2021. The document is located on the Fremont County website. The public comment period is open for 45 days from Tuesday July 20th through Friday September 2nd. To...
Santa Cruz, CAcityofsantacruz.com

SANTA CRUZ WATER DEPARTMENT CONSIDERS OVERUSE PENALTIES AND PROMOTES WATERSMART ONLINE TOOL AS DROUGHT IMPACTS AVAILABLE SUPPLY

Eileen Cross, Community Relations Specialist, 831.676.7090. SANTA CRUZ WATER DEPARTMENT CONSIDERS OVERUSE PENALTIES AND PROMOTES WATERSMART ONLINE TOOL AS DROUGHT IMPACTS AVAILABLE SUPPLY. Santa Cruz (August 10, 2021) – As drought continues to deplete reservoirs across California, the Santa Cruz Water Department reports that Loch Lomond, the city’s only drinking...
Guadalupe, CAguadalupe.ca.us

General Plan Update – 2020

The City of Guadalupe is utilizing a $160,000 State Planning grant to update its 19-year old general plan document. A contract was awarded by City Council in August 2020, hiring EMC Planning Group, Inc, to prepare the draft and final document. Workshops involved the public where citizen input has been incorporated into the draft document.
Prince Frederick, MDcalvertcountymd.gov

Prince Frederick Town Center Master Plan Draft Available for Public Review and Comment

The Calvert County Department of Planning & Zoning, on behalf of the Calvert County Planning Commission, has prepared a draft updated master plan for the Prince Frederick Town Center. Citizens are invited to review the draft Prince Frederick Town Center Master Plan (July 2021 draft) at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/PrinceFrederickTCMPJuly2021Draft and provide comments by 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.
Lincoln City, ORThe News Guard

City’s draft evac plan released for public comment

After many people were required to evacuate last year, the City of Lincoln City now has a draft of an evacuation plan for the city council to review and possibly adopt. But before it goes to the council, Ken Murphy, Emergency Preparedness Coordinator, is putting it out for residents to review and comment.
Gadsden, ALcityofgadsden.com

Public Review of a Draft of Gadsden’s 2020 CDBG Consolidated Annual Performance & Evaluation Report

Public Review of a Draft of the City of Gadsden’s 2020 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Consolidated Annual Performance & Evaluation Report (CAPER) The City of Gadsden will accept comments on its 2020 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Consolidated Annual Performance & Evaluation Report (CAPER) beginning Wednesday, August 11, 2021 and ending Thursday, August 26, 2021 which represents the City’s required 15-day comment period.

Comments / 0

Community Policy