Man, woman in critical condition after St. Paul shooting

Two people are hospitalized and in critical condition after a Saturday morning shooting in St. Paul.

St. Paul Police Department spokesperson Sergeant Natalie Davis said officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Westminster Street at about 10 a.m. They found two people (a man and a woman, both in their 20s) with gunshot wounds.

Medics took the two victims to the hospital. Davis said the man is in stable but critical condition, and the woman is in critical condition.

Davis said as of 11 a.m., no one is in custody.