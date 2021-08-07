Cancel
Lucy Weekend Binge: Revisit ‘I Love Lucy’ & More Lucille Ball Favorites on Decades

By Kate Hahn, TV Insider
 2 days ago

Flame-haired Lucille Ball was TV magic. Her timing: spot-on (those wide-eyed reaction takes!). Her physical comedy: impeccable (an early start as a chorus girl helped). Her fearlessness: unending (she never shied away from looking clumsy, frumpy, selfish, or deceitful — as long as it got a giggle). Decades offers up three Lucy series Saturday, August 7, and Sunday, August 8. Which one busts your gut?

Lucille Ball
