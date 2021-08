Anti-seizure medication must be tailored for individual patients, as the difference between a therapeutic dose and a toxic one is quite small. Now, researchers at the University of Basel in Switzerland have developed a breath test that can rapidly provide information on the optimal drug treatment approach for epilepsy patients. Their test provides information on drug levels in the body, as well as drug metabolites and other metabolic hallmarks, that can help clinicians to predict whether someone is responding appropriately to a medication or whether they need a modified dose.