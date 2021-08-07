Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Alleged cutting of Rastafarian girl’s locks by police leaves Jamaicans wondering if they are truly emancipated

By Emma Lewis
globalvoices.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are some painful relics of Jamaica’s colonial history—many of them related to human rights—that its citizens would like to feel that they have put behind them. Quite apart from antiquated, colonial-era laws remaining on the books, there is a battle against outdated, discriminatory attitudes, as exemplified by the historically troubled relationship between Rastafarians and Jamaica's security forces.

globalvoices.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Holness
Person
Marcus Garvey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emancipation#Police#Jamaicans#Rastafarians#Four Paths Police Station#The High Command#Jcf#Indecom#Jamaica Observer#Twitter#Rastas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
WorldMidland Reporter-Telegram

Jamaican police probe allegations woman's dreadlocks were cut in custody

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Police in Jamaica have ordered an internal investigation after a 19-year-old woman claimed an officer forcibly cut off her dreadlocks that she had grown since birth as part of her Rastafarian beliefs. The alleged incident occurred almost a year after Jamaica's Supreme Court ruled that a school...
Societysflcn.com

Jamaicans in the U.S. Celebrate 59th Independence Anniversary

[WASHINGTON, DC] – Scores of Jamaicans joined the Embassy of Jamaica in Washington, D.C. by teleconference on Sunday August 1, to commemorate the 183 anniversary of the freedom of enslaved African in the British Commonwealth as well as the 59th anniversary of Jamaica’s independence. In response to the Government’s call...
Homelesscaribbeannationalweekly.com

Diaspora Groups Launch Fundraiser For Destitute Former Jamaican Police Officer

Several Jamaican diaspora groups have come together to raise money to support Jamaican native and former Police Officer of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), Darious Williams, who has fallen on very hard times. The former lawman is now destitute and homeless after a series of mishaps and unfortunate incidents since...
Law EnforcementPosted by
Amomama

Woman Notices Unarmed Screaming Woman Surrounded by Cops, Starts Filming Immediately

A woman needed help when cops confronted her while she was driving along the highway. Thankfully, a group of concerned drivers pulled over to see if she was okay. A TikToker named Sheni noticed some commotion on the side of the road, and she instantly jumped into action. She realized a Black woman was at risk because she had just been stopped by 4 or 5 armed police officers.
Chicago, ILuticaphoenix.net

Chicago police pointed guns at two young girls after breaking

An officer shoved the girls’ father, Steven Winters, to the floor and held him there with a knee against his back and a gun tohis head, the lawsuit says. Another officer armed with a shotgun swooped into the sisters’ shared bedroom and shined a flashlight into their eyes, the suit alleges. A third policeman stormed the bedroom where their 73-year-old grandfather, Jessie Evans, was sleeping and pointed a gun at the elderly man.
WorldNew York Post

8-year-old boy is youngest person charged with blasphemy in Pakistan

An 8-year-old Hindu boy has become the youngest person ever to be charged with blasphemy in Pakistan after he intentionally urinated in the library of an Islamic religious school. The boy is now being held in protective custody and his family is in hiding, the Guardian reported. The child —...
Societysflcn.com

Jamaicans in the US Diaspora to Celebrate Jamaica’s 59th

[WASHINGTON, DC] – Jamaicans in the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia (DMV) which comprises the Washington, DC metropolitan area, will celebrate the 59th anniversary of Jamaica’s Independence with an entirely live-streamed thanksgiving service on Sunday, August 1, 2021, beginning at 11:00 a.m. The service is being organized by the...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Woman charged with hate crime after punching 6-year-old Asian American boy

A woman has been arrested by Las Vegas police on hate crime, bias, and battery charges after allegedly punching a six-year-old Asian American boy and yelling racist abuse at his family. The Clark County Detention Center told AsAmNews that Shelly Hill is in custody after being detained on Saturday. The Korean American boy’s mother, who asked only to be identified by her TikTok username @uhmmajo, told AsAmNews that the incident occurred during the 4th of July weekend. “My husband was walking with my son, holding his hand,” she told the outlet. “I was with my two-year-old daughter pushing her...
Public SafetyPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Victoria’s Secret Customer Shopping for Free Panties Films Wild ‘Karen’ Encounter

A New Jersey woman who allegedly attacked and harassed a Black woman in a Victoria’s Secret store appeared to have a breakdown when the woman started filming, according to videos of the incident. Ijeoma Ukenta said she was trying to redeem a coupon for free panties at the Short Hills Mall on Saturday when a woman allegedly nudged her aside. The interaction escalated and Ukenta started recording. She captured the woman lunging at her then begging her not to film. “I didn’t try to hit you. Please don’t record me,” the woman says. She then chased Ukenta around the store, urging employees to take the phone away. The woman called 911 to report Ukenta for “threatening” her, though Ukenta said in an eight-part video series that “I just came to get my free panties.”
RelationshipsPosted by
CrimeOnline

Bruised Toddler Dies Under Dresser in Filthy Home, Parents Wait Hours to Call 911: Report

A homicide and criminal mistreatment investigation are underway in Washington after a 14-month-old died at her home earlier this month. The Spokesman-Review reported that the toddler girl had been dead for hours by the time her 20-year-old mother called 911 to her South Hill apartment on July 3. A firefighter arrived at the residence first and immediately determined the child was dead, and stiff and cold to the touch.

Comments / 0

Community Policy