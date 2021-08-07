Cancel
Public Health

Brian May slams anti-vaxxer rock star ‘fruitcakes’, blames Boris Johnson for ‘thousands’ of Covid-19 deaths

By Classic Rock
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQueen guitarist Brian May has labelled anti-vaxxer rock stars such as Eric Clapton, Ian Brown and Richard Ashcroft ‘fruitcakes’, and delivered a damning verdict on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, saying that “thousands” died because of “the bad decisions that Boris made.”. “I think it...

Richard Ashcroft
Winston Churchill
Ian Brown
Brian May
Eric Clapton
Boris Johnson
Public Health
The Independent

Boris Johnson refused autumn lockdown because Covid victims ‘essentially all over 80’, leaked messages suggest

Boris Johnson refused to take the country into lockdown in the autumn because “the people dying are essentially all over 80”, leaked phone messages appear to show. The WhatsApp chats, passed to the BBC by former No 10 chief of staff Dominic Cummings, also show the prime minister saying he did not “buy all this NHS overwhelmed stuff” months before deaths soared to over 1,000 a day.
Celebrities

Brian May Calls Anti-Vaxxers, Including Eric Clapton, ‘Fruitcakes’

Brian May considers Eric Clapton one of his “heroes,” but that doesn’t mean he’s okay with anti-vaxxers. During an interview with The Independent, the Queen guitarist labelled anti-vax rock stars “fruitcakes,” including Clapton, Verve’s Richard Ashcroft and Stone Roses’ Ian Brown, who all have said they won’t play shows that require “COVID passports” to gain admission.
Science
InsideHook

Brian May Isn’t Impressed By Eric Clapton’s Anti-Vaccine Stance

Among its many dimensions, the pandemic has offered people the opportunity to see where their favorite artists stand when it comes to vaccines and governmental responses to COVID-19. That’s included a couple of disappointing moments — Eric Clapton and Van Morrison, we’re looking at you — as well as a couple of instances where musicians’ embrace of science has reflected very well on them. The last of these comes from Queen guitarist (and astrophysicist) Brian May.
Celebrities

Candace Owens Praises Eric Clapton for Boycotting Venues Requiring Vaccine Proof

Candance Owens has praised Eric Clapton following his announcement that he will refuse to perform at venues that require proof of COVID-19 vaccination from attendees. The British rocker, 76, made his revelation in reaction to U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's statement that as restrictions lift on entertainment venues and social gatherings, patrons would be required to produce proof of vaccination before entering.
Public Health

Queen guitarist Brian May’s response to anti-vaxers: “I’m sorry, I think they’re fruitcakes”

Eric Clapton recently made headlines for blaming “the propaganda” for what he described as his “disastrous health experience” after getting the COVID-19 vaccine, for supporting Van Morrison‘s anti-lockdown stance, and then for subsequently declaring that he won’t perform at any concert that requires the audience to be vaccinated. Well, count fellow British guitar hero Brian May as someone who thinks Clapton’s wrong.
Public Health

Boris Johnson will not isolate after Covid case among staff

Downing Street says Boris Johnson will not self-isolate, after a member of his staff tested positive for Covid during a trip to Scotland. No 10 said the visit was carried out in line with Covid protocols, and the prime minister has not been in close contact with a positive case.
Music
I-95 FM

When Eric Clapton’s Bigoted 1976 Rant Sparked Rock Against Racism

Eric Clapton was visibly intoxicated onstage at a concert in Birmingham on Aug. 5, 1976. But the message he spoke at the mike was clear. As he advocated his support for Enoch Powell, a controversial right-wing British politician well-known for his anti-immigration views, the guitarist took things even further, asking the audience if there were any foreigners present.
Public Health

Piers Morgan Raises Eyebrows by Revealing COVID-19 Diagnosis, Support for Vaccination

Piers Morgan announced he contracted the coronavirus after attending the Euro 2020 final at Wembley Stadium in London on July 11. The former Good Morning Britain host noted he was vaccinated and credited it with saving his life. The timing for Morgan's disclosure this weekend raised the ire of some, particularly Loose Women co-host Denise Welch, who called out Morgan for keeping the diagnosis secret until now.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Jeremy Clarkson saying ‘if you die, you die’ about the pandemic is a rally cry for anti-vaxxers

If there’s one voice we did not need weighing in on the pandemic, then by god it’s Jeremy Clarkson’s. The 61-year-old TV presenter, who’s been praised for his new Amazon Prime documentary series, Clarkson’s Farm, first swapped cars for cows and now appears to assume he’s an expert on Covid too, criticising “those communists at Sage” who urged against a full reopening after lockdown.
Environment
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: ‘Climate delayer’ PM in Scotland as Cummings claims he was offered peerage

Keir Starmer has branded Boris Johnson and his government “climate delayers”, as he warned that the biggest threat to international efforts to stem global warming is no longer outright denial but failure to act with the necessary urgency.Speaking to The Independent, the Labour leader said the prime minister was “letting the country down” with his inaction on climate change, less than 100 days before he is due to host the United Nations Cop26 global warming summit in Glasgow.Both the PM and Mr Starmer are on day trips to Scotland. Johnson is in the northeast and visits a renewables project, while the Labour leader is heading to a wind farm near Glasgow, with his Scottish counterpart Anas Sarwar. Elsewhere, Dominic Cummings has claimed he was offered seat in the House of Lords by the PM. Mr Cummings also said the prime minister wanted to give his wife Carrie on a government job with “lots of foreign travel”, according to an interview in The Spectator.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Mum who spent three hours on a British beach is left so badly burnt in the sunshine she has to go to hospital - despite applying factor 30 suncream all day

A mum was hospitalised with severe sunburn after spending an afternoon on a beach - despite applying factor 30 suncream all day. Danielle Fitzsimons, 31, from from Newtownstewart, County Tyrone, spent three hours on Bumcrama Beach, Northern Ireland, over the weekend with her dad Stephan Fitzsimons, 54, and her kids Khloe Fitzsimons, nine, Hayleigh Fitzsimons, eight.

