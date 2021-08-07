Brian May slams anti-vaxxer rock star ‘fruitcakes’, blames Boris Johnson for ‘thousands’ of Covid-19 deaths

Keir Starmer has branded Boris Johnson and his government “climate delayers”, as he warned that the biggest threat to international efforts to stem global warming is no longer outright denial but failure to act with the necessary urgency.Speaking to The Independent, the Labour leader said the prime minister was “letting the country down” with his inaction on climate change, less than 100 days before he is due to host the United Nations Cop26 global warming summit in Glasgow.Both the PM and Mr Starmer are on day trips to Scotland. Johnson is in the northeast and visits a renewables project, while the Labour leader is heading to a wind farm near Glasgow, with his Scottish counterpart Anas Sarwar. Elsewhere, Dominic Cummings has claimed he was offered seat in the House of Lords by the PM. Mr Cummings also said the prime minister wanted to give his wife Carrie on a government job with “lots of foreign travel”, according to an interview in The Spectator.