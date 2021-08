Ortega went 4-for-4 with three home runs and five RBI in Sunday's loss to the Nationals. Ortega had himself a career day, as he drove in all of the Cubs' runs in the 6-5 defeat. The outfielder has emerged with a regular role, and with Chicago trading away Kris Bryant and Jake Marisnick before the deadline, Ortega should have an even firmer grip on playing time. He has six home runs and a .918 OPS through 50 games and is worth fantasy attention while he plays at a high level as a starter.