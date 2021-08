Zeraora is a menace that has been used by loads of players already in Pokemon Unite. Being considered a speedster, Zeraora can fly across the map. It can also deal loads of damage with some unique abilities. This closely resembles its utility in the main series Pokemon games, where Zeraora is an offensive beast that can even outspeed the likes of Dragapult. Since everyone gets him just by logging into the game before September, there’s no reason not to use Zeraora. Here is what players are going to want to build for him.