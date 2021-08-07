Cancel
Premier League

Report: Chelsea Set to Hold Contract Renewal Talks With N'Golo Kanté & Jorginho

By Vayam Lahoti
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 2 days ago

Chelsea will conduct contract extension talks with midfielders N'Golo Kanté and Jorginho after the start of the new campaign, according to reports.

The club are closing in on signing Romelu Lukaku for a reported fee of £97.5 million from Inter Milan, which is set to be confirmed at the start of next week, following which Chelsea will try and broker a deal for Sevilla defender Jules Koundé.

While the west Londoners are aiming to strengthen their squad to challenge on all fronts next season, Chelsea are looking to tie down some of their key assets to longer deals in the coming months.

Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the European Champions will open contract extension talks with Kanté and Jorginho, who were both crucial to the Blues' top-four league finish and cup success last term.

Kanté, who has two years left on his current deal at Stamford Bridge, has sealed his status as one of the best defensive midfielders across the globe since he swapped Leicester for Chelsea in 2016.

The 30-year-old has taken his game to another level in recent years, and were it not for France's shock exit at the hands of Switzerland in the Round of 16 stage of the European Championships, the former SM Caen star was odds on to claim the prestigious Ballon d'Or award.

Jorginho, whose existing contract also expires in 2023, played a key role in the Blues' Champions League winning campaign before starring for Italy as Roberto Mancini's side beat England in the final on penalties.

(Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA)

After a stellar 2020/21 campaign for club and country, Jorginho believes that he could be in the running to claim the highly coveted Ballon d'Or award this year.

He said: "I'll be honest, it depends on the criteria that a decision is made based on. If we're talking about talent, then I know I'm not the best in the world.

"How could I compare myself to Messi, Neymar or Cristiano Ronaldo? They've got completely different characteristics to me. But, I repeat, it depends on the criteria."

Absolute Chelsea

Report: Chelsea Set to Sign Goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli on Free Transfer

Chelsea will complete the signing of former England shot-stopper Marcus Bettinelli in the next 48 hours, according to reports. Following the expiration of his contract with Fulham, the 29-year-old turned down the opportunity to join Aston Villa, and will serve as backup to first-choice goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, and compete with Kepa Arrizabalaga for the number-two spot in goal.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Brazil great Roberto Carlos hails 'fantastic' Chelsea midfielder Jorginho

Brazil great Roberto Carlos has paid tribute to Chelsea midfielder Jorginho over his Euro 2020 success. Italy had two Brazil-born players in their squad, Jorginho and Emerson Palmieri, who have taken Italian citizenship. “Any top team would miss Jorginho, including Brazil. He has technique, vision and this ice-cool calm," Roberto...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Jules Koundé ‘delighted’ with Chelsea interest; already talked shop with head coach Thomas Tuchel — reports

Chelsea’s negotiations with Sevilla for Jules Koundé continue to progress steadily, with personal terms apparently already agreed and/or pretty much a formality. In fact, according to Marca (via Sport Witness), Koundé himself is “delighted” with the interest shown by the Blues, as he had been waiting for a top club (i.e. NOT Tottenham!) to make an approach — Real Madrid themselves remain in the periphery, with Chelsea firmly in the driver’s seat.
Absolute Chelsea

Report: Chelsea Set Aside Significant Transfer Budget to Sign Striker This Summer

Chelsea have earmarked funds worth €130 million in pursuit of a centre-forward ahead of the new campaign, according to reports. The west London side have been been hot in their pursuit of a world-class striker to kick on from their Champions League triumph in May, with Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland and Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku being heavily linked with a switch to Stamford Bridge.
UEFATribal Football

Ex-AC Milan chief Braida talks up Jorginho, Donnarumma for Ballon d'Or

Former AC Milan and Barcelona chief Ariedo Braida insists Chelsea midfielder Jordginho could win the Ballon d'Or. He lifted the Champions League with Chelsea, then the UEFA EURO 2020 trophy with Italy. “Jorginho has won more than anyone else, thanks to that brace of the Champions League and Euros, so...

