Report: Chelsea Set to Hold Contract Renewal Talks With N'Golo Kanté & Jorginho

Chelsea will conduct contract extension talks with midfielders N'Golo Kanté and Jorginho after the start of the new campaign, according to reports.

The club are closing in on signing Romelu Lukaku for a reported fee of £97.5 million from Inter Milan, which is set to be confirmed at the start of next week, following which Chelsea will try and broker a deal for Sevilla defender Jules Koundé.

While the west Londoners are aiming to strengthen their squad to challenge on all fronts next season, Chelsea are looking to tie down some of their key assets to longer deals in the coming months.

Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the European Champions will open contract extension talks with Kanté and Jorginho, who were both crucial to the Blues' top-four league finish and cup success last term.

Kanté, who has two years left on his current deal at Stamford Bridge, has sealed his status as one of the best defensive midfielders across the globe since he swapped Leicester for Chelsea in 2016.

The 30-year-old has taken his game to another level in recent years, and were it not for France's shock exit at the hands of Switzerland in the Round of 16 stage of the European Championships, the former SM Caen star was odds on to claim the prestigious Ballon d'Or award.

Jorginho, whose existing contract also expires in 2023, played a key role in the Blues' Champions League winning campaign before starring for Italy as Roberto Mancini's side beat England in the final on penalties.

(Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA)

After a stellar 2020/21 campaign for club and country, Jorginho believes that he could be in the running to claim the highly coveted Ballon d'Or award this year.

He said: "I'll be honest, it depends on the criteria that a decision is made based on. If we're talking about talent, then I know I'm not the best in the world.

"How could I compare myself to Messi, Neymar or Cristiano Ronaldo? They've got completely different characteristics to me. But, I repeat, it depends on the criteria."

