Salem, IL

Police Beat for Saturday, August 7th, 2021

By Bruce Kropp
southernillinoisnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSalem Police have arrested a 36-year-old Salem man on an outstanding Clinton County felony warrant and new charges of criminal trespass to property and misdemeanor theft. Michael Lyday of South Maple Street was arrested by Salem Police for allegedly taking a bicycle from the Star Light Mobile Home Park. He posted $500 cash bond on the Clinton county warrant issued in connection with a felony theft conviction and was given a notice to appear on the new charges.

