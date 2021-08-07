Officials: 5 young siblings die in East St. Louis fire

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) — Officials say five siblings under the age of 10 died when a fire swept through their East St. Louis apartment. Fire crews called to the building before 3 a.m. Friday reported finding two children already dead. The three other children were found unconscious and were eventually pronounced dead. Authorities say the children were members of the same family and ranged in age from 2 to 9 years old.