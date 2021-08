If you’ve been following along with my monthly dive into The Practice Standard for Earned Value, you’ll know that I’ve been picking up a lot of tips along the way. I’ll be honest – I don’t work on projects that use EV. However, that’s not to say that I can’t learn from the standard, and pick out things that apply to my non-EV projects. For example, last month I looked at the process around performance measurement methods, and it was good to refresh myself on different ways of tracking progress like discrete effort, apportioned effort and level of effort.