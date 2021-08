We live in a world where human beings have not left any stone unturned! From plants, to tree barks, from flowers to animal skin- human beings have used it all to their advantage. ‘Skin care’, is a term which focuses on using external as well as internal products to enhance the integrity and texture of the skin as well as to promote health, firmness and glow! Over the past few years, humans have become so obsessed with skincare that it has blinded the irrational slaughter of the nature around us! This has given birth to many sulphate and paraben products.