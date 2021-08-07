Colorado Favorite ‘Chēba Hut’ is Setting Up Shop in Louisiana

I knew that attitudes about marijuana were getting relaxed in Louisiana, but I was pretty surprised to find out about the Bayou State's latest eatery coming down the pipeline - Chēba Hut. If you have ever been around the Devil's lettuce scene, you might know that "chēba" is slang for pot. Combine that with the fact that Chēba Hut is a franchise out of Colorado and you may be asking yourself if you missed some announcement about the legality of giggle cabbage in our state. Not only is that not the case, I can also assure you that all of this is perfectly legal.