Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Colorado Favorite ‘Chēba Hut’ is Setting Up Shop in Louisiana

By Brandon Michael
Posted by 
KPEL 96.5
KPEL 96.5
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I knew that attitudes about marijuana were getting relaxed in Louisiana, but I was pretty surprised to find out about the Bayou State's latest eatery coming down the pipeline - Chēba Hut. If you have ever been around the Devil's lettuce scene, you might know that "chēba" is slang for pot. Combine that with the fact that Chēba Hut is a franchise out of Colorado and you may be asking yourself if you missed some announcement about the legality of giggle cabbage in our state. Not only is that not the case, I can also assure you that all of this is perfectly legal.

kpel965.com

Comments / 1

KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

Lafayette, LA
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Restaurants
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Baton Rouge, LA
Lifestyle
Baton Rouge, LA
Food & Drinks
Local
Louisiana Restaurants
Local
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
State
Colorado State
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food Restaurants#Food Trends#Food Drink#Setting Up Shop#The Bayou State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
K945

Louisiana Grandma Feeds “Best Friend” [VIDEO]

Is this Louisiana grandma awesome or insane? Maybe a little bit of both. When people ask you what life in Louisiana is like, just show them this video. I understand that life is not like this for 99.99% of us, but it's fun to mess with outsiders. Honestly, you'd be...
Louisiana StatePosted by
Only In Louisiana

These 10 Photos Of An Abandoned Amusement Park In Louisiana Are Hauntingly Beautiful

If you’ve ever found yourself driving on I-10 near New Orleans East, you’ve probably seen the remnants of Six Flags New Orleans. Once a popular attraction for thrill-seekers, these days it sits abandoned, slowly being reclaimed by Mother Nature ever since Hurricane Katrina wiped it out in 2009. Nearly 16 years later, these hauntingly beautiful […] The post These 10 Photos Of An Abandoned Amusement Park In Louisiana Are Hauntingly Beautiful appeared first on Only In Your State.
Florida StatePosted by
Collegeandchocolate

Everyone's 2 Favorite Ice Cream Shops in South Florida

When I asked what are people's favorite two ice cream shops in South Florida, these two creameries were repeatedly mentioned by tons and tons of people so of course, I had to try them out and now I can totally understand why!! And what is even more amazing is that these two are actually very much related in their upbringing to the South Florida area.
Louisiana Statecenlanow.com

Lambda variant detected in northern Louisiana, says health officials

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – The Lambda variant of the coronavirus has been detected here in Louisiana, according to health officials. The Lambda variant was first detected in Peru last year and is now the dominant mutation in that area, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). The first detection...
Lafayette, LAPosted by
KPEL 96.5

Popular Lafayette Restaurants that are Now Gone

I like to reminisce. Remember things from my childhood that I never realized could be gone one day. Lafayette is full of great restaurants. From burgers to barbecue; plate lunches to fine dining; Mexican, Asian, and Cajun cuisine; and everything in between, there is something for everyone's pallet in the Hub City.
Louisiana Statetrumbulltimes.com

Louisiana keeps breaking COVID-19 hospitalization records

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana's chief public health officer said Friday that about 1% of the state's entire population has become infected with COVID-19 over the past two weeks as coronavirus hospitalizations continue to climb to new heights amid the state's worst surge since the pandemic began. “We continue...
Louisiana StatePosted by
WAFB

Louisiana’s latest mask mandate goes into effect

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A mask mandate is back in effect in Louisiana, leaving some happy about face-coverings returning but others not so much. In most cases, enforcing it comes down to you. “I’m in the high-risk category; I’m 62-years-old, so I’m in the high-risk category,” said Kenneth Bolden.
RestaurantsPosted by
92.9 THE LAKE

Beloved Louisiana Fish Fry Company Now Owned By Group in New York

I just don't know what to think about this. On one hand, Louisiana Fish Fry products have never steered me wrong. Their incredibly extensive line of spices, marinades, boils, fried fish coating, and more have been there for pretty much every shortcut I have ever needed when it comes to bringing the flavors of Louisiana alive in the kitchen. On the other hand, I just learned that this tried-and-true cooking-sidekick is now owned by a firm in New York! This doesn't exactly scream gumbo to me:
Louisiana Statebrproud.com

Over 10-pound baby born on side of the road in Louisiana

MARTINVILLE, La. (WGNO) — A Loreauville mother shares her wild story of giving birth to her daughter on the side of the road. At 5:30 a.m. on August 4, 2021, Kristin Marie Cormier knew it was time to wake up her other half and two daughters to head to the hospital.

Comments / 1

Community Policy