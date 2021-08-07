Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oil City, LA

Breathtaking $2 Million Oil City Home for Sale on Caddo Lake

By Bristol
Posted by 
KPEL 96.5
KPEL 96.5
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You don't normally think of Oil City when you think of living in the lap of luxury, but this breathtaking Oil City lake home will have you singing a different tune!. This stunning home is located on Ferry Lake Road and as you can tell, it has lake access with three boat slips with lifts. Truly, this home is one of a kind with special extras throughout, like heated floors in the master bathroom and a Bug Stomper system so you can enjoy the outdoors year-round!

kpel965.com

Comments / 0

KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

Lafayette, LA
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Business
City
Shreveport, LA
City
Oil City, LA
Local
Louisiana Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caddo Lake#Living Space#Stairway#Windows#Rollup
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Angola, LAPosted by
KPEL 96.5

Angola Rodeo is Still Moving Forward With a Few Ticket Changes

Falling to the pandemic, the Angola Prison Rodeo was canceled last year like everything else. Recently, the prison announced that its October rodeo was moving forward as planned, but that was before Governor Edwards announced a state-wide mask mandate. Ticket Info for Angola Rodeo 2021. Looking at their Facebook page...
Dequincy, LAPosted by
KPEL 96.5

Resurrection of Old Sawmill Will Revive Jobs Near DeQuincy

The old Georgia Pacific sawmill near DeQuincy is going to be resurrected after Interfor will inject $8 million into bringing the wood facility back into production. The Louisiana Department of Economic Development reports the facility is likely to be up and running in mid-2022. The company plans to employ 170 employees, and there will be some 505 indirect jobs also created as part of the project to breathe new life into the facility.
Louisiana StatePosted by
KPEL 96.5

Enjoy These Hilarious Louisiana Street Names [LIST]

Here in the great state of Louisiana, we are as unique as they come. There's weird, and then there's Louisiana weird. We have Parishes instead of Counties. We're the only state in the US that follows Napoleonic Law. We eat pretty much any critter or creature that moves. We are as unique, weird, and strange as they come. So, naturally, our street names are equally weird and strange and unique.

Comments / 0

Community Policy