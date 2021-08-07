Breathtaking $2 Million Oil City Home for Sale on Caddo Lake

You don't normally think of Oil City when you think of living in the lap of luxury, but this breathtaking Oil City lake home will have you singing a different tune!. This stunning home is located on Ferry Lake Road and as you can tell, it has lake access with three boat slips with lifts. Truly, this home is one of a kind with special extras throughout, like heated floors in the master bathroom and a Bug Stomper system so you can enjoy the outdoors year-round!