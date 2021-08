I had the lovely opportunity to join your community for the 2021 Southeast Alaska Fair and visit a dear friend. I was overcome by the generosity of the community of Haines. Generous with their time, their friends, their music and their joy. I’ve been to a fair amount of fairs, and this was by far the best I’ve ever attended. The food was amazing, the music excellent and the vibes were just pure joy and celebration. That said, thank you, everyone, for an amazing visit to your beautiful community! You have something special.