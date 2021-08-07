Not sure which vacuum is right for you? Here’s how to choose

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Pet owners know the struggle of finding their dog or cat’s fur everywhere — the couch, their clothes, and somehow, even the car. They also know that cleaning up pet hair is no easy task, and it can often require a myriad of tools and sprays and quite a bit of elbow grease. Enter: the Evriholder FURemover Compact Pet Hair Remover Broom. This handy gadget expertly tackles pet hair on just about any surface — plus, it doubles as a tile scrubber, shower squeegee, window cleaner, and much more. We’ve praised this larger version before, which Amazon reviewers can’t get enough of, and with 45,000 5-star ratings on Amazon, you know that the compact model is totally worth the hype. For just $14.66, you can stay on top of your pets’ shedding and make your home (and especially your kitchen) a hair-free zone.