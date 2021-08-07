Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

Olympics-Basketball-Durant leads U.S. to 16th men's gold in revenge match against France

By Rocky Swift
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NJaaT_0bKsqIUi00

SAITAMA, Japan (Reuters) - Kevin Durant led Team USA’s victory over France in the men’s basketball final in Tokyo on Saturday, avenging a first-round loss and claiming a 16th gold for the country in the sport.

Durant, who in these Games surpassed Carmelo Anthony as the United States’ highest career scorer, led with 29 points in the 87-82 victory at the Saitama Super Arena.

“You realise, you know, you finished the job, you get the gold medal, you get the trophy, but when you go through that journey it’s just incredible to be a part of something so special,” said the Brooklyn Nets star who has now won three Olympic gold medals.

“I’m bonded to these guys for life.”

The U.S. team had been slow to start in previous matches, but they kept the heat on France consistently this time. It was 18 turnovers that proved to be the killer for France.

“Details cost us the game for sure,” said French team captain Nicolas Batum. “You can’t turnover that much against that type of team.”

France earned their third Olympic silver medal in men’s basketball.

The championship attracted the biggest crowd yet in these Games to the arena north of Tokyo, with the bottom bowl of seats about half full of athletes, officials, media and volunteers in place of fans due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The U.S. men have historically been the team to beat, with 15 gold medals since 1936 going into these Games. This championship marks their fourth straight gold medal.

But this year's team proved to be vulnerable, dropping two straight exhibition games in July and suffering a shock 83-76 defeat to France in the preliminary round of the Games, which was their first defeat here on the Olympic stage since 2004.

“The first time we played together as a whole roster was France and lost to them,” said Jrue Holiday, who had 11 points for the United States. “So we just felt like it was only right to meet them in gold and to get our win back.”

In the women’s bronze-medal match, France beat Serbia 91-76. Gabby Williams led the French team with 17 points as the nation claimed its first medal since winning silver in 2012.

France were beaten in the semi-finals by Japan, who go on to challenge the U.S. women for gold on Sunday.

Australia outlasted Slovenia 107-93 in the men’s bronze-medal match. For a nation of just two million people, Slovenia fielded a powerhouse team on its Olympic debut, captained by Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic.

Doncic led in points and assists at the Games going into the bronze match. But Australia proved too strong on Saturday, lifted by an astonishing 42 points by Patty Mills.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

158K+
Followers
191K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Jrue Holiday
Person
Nicolas Batum
Person
Gabby Williams
Person
Patty Mills
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#France#Team Usa#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Japan
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
Related
Income TaxFOXBusiness

US Olympic gold medal swimmer Katie Ledecky likely to owe tens of thousands in taxes for winnings

Olympic gold medalist swimmer Katie Ledecky will be leaving Tokyo with two gold medals and two silvers, and reportedly a large tax bill. The swimmer has won a total of 10 Olympic medals since London 2012, making her the most decorated female swimmer in Olympic history and helping her get lucrative endorsement deals totaling more than $1 million, according to Bloomberg.
Sportsswishappeal.com

The unmatched excellence of Team USA goes beyond seven-straight Olympic gold medals

How to put the greatness of Team USA in historical context?. Well, it’s kind of impossible, as the U.S. Women’s National Basketball Team’s absolute awesomeness in Olympic competition has exceeded any and all precedence. Yes, the U.S. Men’s National Basketball Team claimed seven-straight gold medals from 1936 to 1968. However,...
SportsPosted by
The Week

Olympic officials will replace Japanese athlete's gold medal after mayor bit it

Japanese softball player Miu Goto will have her Olympic gold medal replaced after a mayor controversially decided to bite the original. Tokyo Olympics officials say they're replacing Goto's gold medal after Takashi Kawamura, the mayor of her hometown of Nagoya, bit the first one during a ceremony despite COVID-19 concerns, BBC News reports. The International Olympic Committee is reportedly set to cover the costs.
BasketballPosted by
Daily Mail

Red-hot Kevin Durant fires Team USA into the men's Olympic basketball final and the chance of a fourth consecutive gold medal - despite Australia taking a shock 15-point lead in the second quarter

Kevin Durant and Team USA trounced Australia on Thursday in the men's basketball semifinals to move into the finals and just one victory away from a fourth straight gold in the Olympics. An inspired Durant scored 23 points while Devin Booker added 20 as the US avenged a shock defeat...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Kenneth Faried And Michael Beasley Are Playing For The Portland Trail Blazers In The NBA Summer League

The life of an NBA player has no guarantees. At one point you can be the next big thing in the sport, and the next day you find yourself struggling for opportunities in the league. Several players have found themselves in these situations throughout the league's history. Because of how rapidly evolving and competitive the NBA is, players have to continuously improve or they run the risk of being left behind.
SportsWTVQ

U.S. Men’s Basketball claim fourth-straight Olympic Gold

TOKYO (Aug. 7, 2021) — Three players in the NBA Finals. Two more who had to leave the team during training camp. Two exhibition defeats. One Olympic loss. Countless doubters. Four weeks after the U.S. Olympic Men’s Basketball Team partially came together for the first time as a team, all...
NBASporting News

2021 NBA Summer League: Celebrities and NBA player attendances in Las Vegas

After a COVID-induced absence in 2020, the NBA Summer League is back. Back where it belongs - in Las Vegas - and coinciding with the chatter of NBA Free Agency. The basketball action on the court, combined with the location of the games, has attracted has courtside appearances from superstar NBA players and celebrities as well.
BasketballNBC Washington

How to Watch the 2021 WNBA Commissioner's Cup Championship Game

How to watch the 2021 WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Championship Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Coming off Sunday's Olympic gold medal game, another highly anticipated women's basketball championship is at stake on Thursday. The WNBA returns from its Olympic break with the inaugural Commissioner's Cup Championship Game. The defending...
STACK

A Dynasty of Gold: USA Women’s Basketball

The USA Women’s Basketball team has created a dynasty. In the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the stakes were high for the team. There were many records set to be broken and a lot on the line. During this year’s Olympics, the team rose to the challenges, performed under pressure, and brought home a gold medal.

Comments / 0

Community Policy