Hot Tweets: Derrick Lewis vs. Cyril Gane and the future of the UFC’s heavyweight division

By Jed Meshew
MMA Fighting
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHello, friends! We’re back with another UFC PPV weekend upon us and yet, things feels decidedly low key. Not a lot of buzz for UFC 265 and I think it’s pretty clear why: for as much as we all love Derrick Lewis, he’s the draw here and he’s never been a big one. His title fight against Daniel Cormier only drew 250,000 buys and I suspect we’re in store for something similar this weekend. Hell, no one even asked about the return of the GOAT Jose Aldo Philistines. Anyway, a bunch of other stuff happened this past week in the wonderful world of combat sports, so let’s talk about all of it.

