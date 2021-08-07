Hot Tweets: Derrick Lewis vs. Cyril Gane and the future of the UFC’s heavyweight division

Hello, friends! We’re back with another UFC PPV weekend upon us and yet, things feels decidedly low key. Not a lot of buzz for UFC 265 and I think it’s pretty clear why: for as much as we all love Derrick Lewis, he’s the draw here and he’s never been a big one. His title fight against Daniel Cormier only drew 250,000 buys and I suspect we’re in store for something similar this weekend. Hell, no one even asked about the return of the GOAT Jose Aldo Philistines. Anyway, a bunch of other stuff happened this past week in the wonderful world of combat sports, so let’s talk about all of it.