Twice the Fun in '21: Your Scorecard to the Pro Football Hall's Biggest Weekend

For the first time in two years, there will be an enshrinement ceremony at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. In fact, there will be two.

“We’re ready,” said Hall-of-Fame president and CEO David Baker. “We’ve got 5,000 volunteers, most of whom take one weeks off vacation to welcome all these people to town.”

The Classes of 2020 and 2021 will be inducted this weekend in what the Hall saying is “Twice the Fun in ’21,” with its Centennial Class first in line Saturday night. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. (EDT), with 12 Gold Jackets introduced, 12 speeches made and a strictly enforced limit of eight minutes on each address.

Former Philadelphia Eagles’ receiver Harold Carmichael is first up, and pay close attention. The Hall notified its new members that it’s serious about enforcing its eight-minute barrier, threatening to turn off teleprompters if speeches run long.

That’s one change. Another, of course, is that two classes will be inducted in one weekend. That means 28 inductees, including 19 speeches, two nationally televised ceremonies and 17-1/2 hours of national broadcasting Saturday and Sunday evenings.

But there’s something else that’s different about this weekend, the first Induction Weekend since 2019 – or pre-COVID – and that’s the Hall of Famers themselves. Since they last met here, 12 have passed away – including Don Shula, Willie Davis, Gale Sayers, Herb Adderley, Kevin Greene and Chris Doleman.

“To me,” said Baker, “that’s the hardest part. Some of these guys are in the 80s or 90s, and you hate saying goodbye to them. To have a guy like Kevin Greene go early … that’s always the hardest part.”

And the easiest part? Having people in Tom Benson Stadium this weekend to welcome two more classes of Hall of Famers.

“To have the fans back,” said Baker, “that’s going to be special.”

Here, then, is the list of Hall-of-Fame speakers for this weekend.

CLASS OF 2020, SATURDAY, 6:30 p.m. (EDT)

1. Harold Carmichael

2. Cliff Harris

3. Edgerrin James

4. Steve Atwater

5. Paul Tagliabue

6. Steve Hutchinson

7. Donnie Shell

8. Isaac Bruce

9. Jimbo Covert

10. Troy Polamalu

11. Jimmy Johnson

12. Bill Cowher

CLASS OF 2021, SUNDAY, 7 p.m . (EDT)

1. Drew Pearson

2. Tom Flores

3. Peyton Manning

4. John Lynch

5. Calvin Johnson

6. Alan Faneca

7. Charles Woodson

NOTE: There will be Special video tributes to the eight members of the Centennial Class elected posthumously. They are Bobby Dillon, Winston Hill, Alex Karras, Steve Sabol, Duke Slater, Mac Speedie, Ed Sprinkle and Georg Young.