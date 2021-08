Investing.com – It has been in recovery mode since mid-July. After a short sideways phase at the end of July / beginning of August, the cryptocurrency for cross-border payments made the spurt over the smoothing of the last 50 days (currently at $ 0.65823), which has brightened the chart’s prospects. It is currently starting a new breakout attempt, but this time it is not a resistance line that is important for the short-term trend and has now become a support, but one that defines the overarching trend. Specifically, this is the 200-day line (currently at $ 0.88596).