Portland, OR

Pickles use baseball as a cultural bridge

By Paul Danzer
Posted by 
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49QLE3_0bKsoVVf00 After 'winning' a 2019 tryout in Mexico, 20-year-old Moises Congo experienced college-level ball in Portland.

Portland might seem a bit out of the way for someone heading to Painesville, Ohio, from Mexico City. But for Moises Congo, it's a logical step.

The 20-year-old is spending his summer at Walker Stadium, playing primarily in the Wild Wild West League. He called his summer in Portland an enjoyable way to prepare for college baseball.

Congo was 18 in October 2019 when he attended a tryout staged by the Portland Pickles at Mazatlan during a club trip to Mexico for an exhibition game.

Congo and three other players were selected to join the Pickles in 2020. Those plans were derailed by COVID-19, but the Pickles plan to return to Mexico at the end of September to play another game against the Mazatlan Venados of the Mexican Pacific League.

In addition to returning to 16,000-seat Estadio Teodoro Mariscal to try to avenge their 2019 loss (played in front of more than 10,000 fans), this trip again will include another tryout to select a player (or players) to join the Pickles in summer 2022.

"This is one of those experiences that transcends baseball," Pickles owner Alan Miller said.

Congo — who traveled with his father from Mexico City to Mazatlan for that 2019 tryout — is the only one of the four selected who was able to come to Portland in 2021.

An infielder, he has spent most of the summer playing in Wild Wild West League games for the Portland Gherkins and the Rosebuds.

Congo, who is spending his summer with a host family, said coming to Portland and playing against top college players has given him a taste of what college and pro baseball is like in America.

"It's a way to see how I can improve myself," he said. "Because playing against D-1 players is another level."

Living in Portland has been a smooth adjustment, Congo said. He learned to speak English early in life, but said this is the first time he's had to rely on it in "real life.".

Another transition that came naturally was hitting with a wood bat, something youth teams in Mexico do starting around age 12.

The Pickles wrap up their regular-season on Thursday at Port Angeles. They entered the week battling Ridgefield for the second South Division playoff berth. If Portland secures that, it will host a game Saturday.

Meanwhile, the second-tier Wild Wild West League has games scheduled through Aug. 29 at Walker Stadium.

When the summer ends, Congo plans to head to Painesville, Ohio. He has an opportunity to play baseball at Lake Erie College, a NCAA Division II program.

It's the next stop on a baseball journey that Congo said began when he was born and his father gave him a bat right away.

He attended the 2007 World Series games in Colorado with his father and witnessed Boston complete a sweep of the Rockies, making him a Red Sox fan.

As a young child, Ken Griffey Jr. was Congo's favorite player. But as he grew, shortstop Francisco Lindor was the player who inspired him.

He called his summer in Portland rewarding, both in baseball terms competing against current college players and life terms as Congo tries to learn from everyone he meets and each new experience.

