Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

The perpetual Day 1 question at Alabama football practice: 'How they lookin’?'

TideSports.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat’s been the perennial first day question as Alabama opens football practice in August, at least for the past 40 years or so. It probably goes back to the earliest days when W.G. Little arrived from Andover Prep with his football uniform (and, according to some versions of the legend, some extra equipment that he managed to acquire one way or another before heading south from Massachusetts.)

www.tidesports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Basketball
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Local
Alabama Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Lane Kiffin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#American Football#W G Little#Qbs Bryce Young#Sec#Ensley High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
EducationPosted by
NBC News

DeSantis' office says salaries of officials who require masks for students may be withheld

Florida school superintendents who require masks for students without giving them a way to opt out could have their salaries withheld, Gov. Ron DeSantis' office said Monday. DeSantis last week barred local school districts from requiring students to wear masks amid a rise in cases, but at least one Florida school district said they will be mandatory when classes begin Wednesday.
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Job openings hit 10.1 million in third straight record-breaking month

Job openings rose to a record high in June for a third straight month as layoffs remained at historic lows, according to data released Monday by the Labor Department. On the final business day of June, there were 10.1 million open jobs in the U.S. after 6.7 million hires that month. The quit rate — the ratio of voluntary departures to total employment in June — rose to a near-record 2.7 percent while the layoffs rate held at 0.9 percent.

Comments / 0

Community Policy