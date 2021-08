Covering the NFL on a national scale did nothing to lessen A.J. Ross’ Steelers fandom, which explains why she’s excited to be back covering her hometown team. The CBS Sports utility player and “NFL on CBS” sideline reporter was born in Homewood and moved with her family to Highland Park when she was a toddler. Some of her earliest memories involve sitting down with her father every Sunday to watch the Steelers. Her extended family has season tickets not too far back from the 50-yard line, so she’s had some great views of the action over the years.