Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Today is the last day to shop huge discounts at the Macy's sale—here's what to buy

Detroit Free Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. We love a stellar back-to-school sale, and the one happening at Macy's right now is no joke. You can get up to 70% off already marked-down items like comforter sets, luggage and dresses. Even better—with the code BTS, you can get up to an additional 20% off select sale items across the site. Whatever you choose, act fast: The Macy's savings end tonight.

www.freep.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Lauren
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Discounts#Luggage#Reviewed#Nonstick Cookware#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Macy's
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Beauty & FashionPosted by
People

Amazon's Outlet Store Has a Hidden Section of 'Super Discounts' — and They're All $10 and Under

You don't have to leave your home to score big outlet deals these days. Amazon's huge outlet store is packed with sales that you can shop anytime from your couch. The savings hub features competitive prices on electronics, tech, furniture, fashion, and beyond, but it's most impressive section has to be its ″Super Discounts,″ which are all priced at $10 and under. While these offers last, shoppers can get up to 72 percent off popular kitchen tools, workout clothes, stylish accessories, and more.
Shoppingthethreetomatoes.com

Bargains from Amazon’s Outlet Store

Note: Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links, we may earn commission. If you’ve never visited Amazon’s 24/7 outlet store, you’re missing out on some great bargains. This is the place where you will find all their markdowns, closeouts, and overstock deals in one place. Here are few examples of items you just may need.
ShoppingFlorida Times-Union

You can shop massive discounts on our favorite baby brands at the BuyBuyBaby sale

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Baby gear is expensive, and whether you're expecting your first child or your fourth, there are always things you need. Well, expectant parents rejoice: BuyBuyBaby's "Big Deal Baby Sale" has some incredible deals on all the gear you need (or want) for your little bundle of joy.
Beauty & FashionETOnline.com

Last Chance to Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: The 35 Best Deals We've Found

Today is the LAST DAY to shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! From the perfect cashmere sweater you've been eyeing to sleek home decor to make your house cozy this fall, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is still delivering deep discounts on tons of items from every category, but tomorrow, the prices go back to normal! The retailer has pulled out all the stops, offering deals on items like luxury candles, sleek activewear, great shoes and so much more. We shopped during the sale preview and picked out the best deals to pass along to you!
Shoppingpurewow.com

Yes—Bestselling Designer Pieces Are on Sale for Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale & Here's What You Should Buy

Every year we look forward to Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale—the massive discounts on beauty gadgets, the huge price drops on home decor and the endless array of discounted clothing. But one thing we really look forward to is the major discounts on designer pieces across all sections. (We're talking $150 Tory Burch crossbody bags, $60 Diptyque candles and $45 Yves Saint Laurent mascara sets.) BTW, this sale only happens once a year,﻿ so now's not the time to procrastinate. Things will sell out, so get the stuff you've had your eyes on while you can (we totally are). Here are 12 things we're buying.
ShoppingETOnline.com

Nordstrom Rack’s Clear the Rack Sale: Last Chance for an Extra 25% Off Clearance Items

Today's your last chance to score up to 75% off at Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale! Nordstrom Rack is already a hub for scoring discounted designer finds year-round. But every so often, the retailer also plays host to some of the biggest sales. Happening now is Nordstrom Rack’s seasonal Clear the Rack Sale, which features unmissable savings on everything from clearance handbags and shoes, to activewear and jewelry — making already great deals even better.
ApparelFlorida Times-Union

Shoppers love these Spanx leggings—and they're on sale during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Spanx may be synonymous with shapewear, but stylish shoppers know the brand also makes a line of chic leggings that incorporate that same smoothing and shaping technology. They're a Nordstrom shopper favorite and right now, Spanx leggings are on sale as part of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021.
Home & Gardengoodmorningamerica.com

Score up to 70% off during Macy's Big Home Sale

If you have been pushing off those home updates or your bedsheets are looking a little shabby, now is the time to give your space the facelift it needs. Macy's Big Home Sale is in full swing. You can save 20% to 70% off bed and bath, dining, kitchen, luggage and furniture. And even better, you can score an additional discount on some items when you use the discount code SHOP.
ShoppingHerald Tribune

You can get an additional 30% off sale styles at the Kohl's home sale—here's how

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Most homes could use an upgrade every now and then. Maybe it's changing up the look of your living room, or perhaps your bed could use some snazzy new sheets. Even if you just want a comfy place to sit outside in the summer sun, for those needs and more, Kohl's has got you covered with its Home Sale—and right now, you can save an additional 30% off certain styles.
ShoppingPalm Beach Interactive

Macy's just launched a massive home sale with up to 70% off bedding, kitchen and more

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Macy's is having a massive home sale right now, and, as the name implies, there are huge savings on lots of items for the home, from Macy's bedding to small kitchen appliances, furniture, home décor and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy