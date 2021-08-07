Today is the last day to shop huge discounts at the Macy's sale—here's what to buy

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Most homes could use an upgrade every now and then. Maybe it's changing up the look of your living room, or perhaps your bed could use some snazzy new sheets. Even if you just want a comfy place to sit outside in the summer sun, for those needs and more, Kohl's has got you covered with its Home Sale—and right now, you can save an additional 30% off certain styles.