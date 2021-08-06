Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

30 Best Trader Joe's Pumpkin Foods to Stock Your Kitchen With This Fall

By Nora Knoepflmacher
thepioneerwoman.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen someone mentions fall, you might hear the sound of leaves crunching beneath your feet, feel the crisp rush of autumn air, or smell the decadent scent of your favorite fall candles wafting through your home. Maybe you dream of fun fall activities, like visiting a pumpkin patch with friends and watching classic fall movies with family. If you're a fall foodie, though, there's only one thing on your mind when autumn arrives: Trader Joe's pumpkin foods.

www.thepioneerwoman.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pumpkin Pie#Pumpkin Bread#Pumpkin Spice#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesPosted by
Wide Open Eats

Corn on the Cob With Milk Is the Best Way To Cook Flavorful Corn Every Time

Corn on the cob is one of my favorite BBQ items, yet I still didn't know how to get it quite right, until now! I'm here to share a little hack on this sweet corn side dish that's about to change your life. The best way to successfully make corn on the cob is with milk. Much like mashed potatoes, chowder, and pretty much any dish in the slow cooker, heavy cream or a cup milk goes a long way towards cooking corn the right way. This will probably be your new favorite way to simmer corn and maybe even other veggies, so get rid of the husks and get started!
Food & DrinksPosted by
Outsider.com

Dairy Queen Kicks Off Wave of Fall-Flavored Food with Pumpkin Pie Blizzard

While the summer heat scorches on, Dairy Queen is giving fans a reason to look forward to Fall. Three words:. From coffee to baked goods to just about any sweet treat you can possibly imagine, pumpkin becomes an essential ingredient of them all. For some reason, that extra ingredient plus the classic spices that go with it create a cozy effect, making us willing to trade long, sunny days in short sleeves to cold nights in a warm sweater. Thankfully, Dairy Queen is honoring its annual tradition of featuring pumpkin-centered items on its menu. Starting August 30, the Pumpkin Pie Blizzard will once again be available. Also back for its second year is the delectable Pumpkin Cookie Butter Shake.
RecipesBon Appétit

Sweet Potato Grits

Edna Lewis once said, “People should really leave grits alone.” And we won’t argue with the queen, but in this recipe from Kia Damon (featured in Bryant Terry’s book Black Food), roasted sweet potato adds an earthy element and a creamy, custardy texture to grits. Damon suggests eating them with fried catfish, shrimp smothered in bacon gravy, mushrooms simmered in red curry, or “as our ancestors intended, with just a simple pat of butter.”
RestaurantsFanSided

Bacon n’ Egg Hashbrown Casserole wins the Cracker Barrel Fall Menu

While those rocking chairs on the porch are welcoming, the food is the reason why people visit Cracker Barrel. From breakfast for dinner to dumpling like grandma would make, that classic comfort food always satisfies. With the Cracker Barrel Fall menu, guests have a bevy of reasons to make special visit and it starts with bacon.
RecipesPosted by
FIRST For Women

This Tasty 3-Ingredient Cake Is the Perfect Weeknight Treat

How often do you finish a delicious dinner and find yourself jonesing for “a little something sweet”? Nothing hits the spot quite like a slice of freshly baked cake, but most of us would like to avoid juggling a ton of ingredients to whip it up. Luckily, this simple recipe will satisfy those cravings for a homemade treat without the hassle!
Recipesthepioneerwoman.com

Apple Cake

The next time you go apple picking, make this one-bowl rustic apple cake your top priority once you get home. The secret ingredient: apple butter—not to be confused with applesauce. (Apple butter is thicker and more concentrated in flavor.) It adds moisture, a little spice, and the perfect amount of sweetness to balance the toasty crunch from the pecans and tartness of the apples. Out of all the apple desserts in the world, this is a cake you’ll be making over and over again. A slice is practically begging for a big dollop of homemade whipped cream or Ree’s vanilla bean ice cream.
Recipesthepioneerwoman.com

Pumpkin Snickerdoodles

The perfect snickerdoodle is chewy with a delicate, crackly cinnamon-sugar exterior—and these pumpkin cookies check both boxes and then some. With plenty of pumpkin pie spice and just enough pumpkin puree, they’re everything you want in a sweet treat come fall. As with many pumpkin desserts, the challenge is to avoid cakiness (which the canned ingredient tends to favor). One-third cup strikes the right balance of pumpkin flavor without sacrificing the traditional snickerdoodle texture. Eliminating the egg and using exclusively brown sugar also helps.
Food & DrinksBon Appétit

Trader Joe’s Did the Oat Milk Ice Cream Thing

This month at Trader Joe’s, the ice cream aisle was crammed with 20-somethings wondering whether or not to get the boba coffee ice cream (answer: yes) and I had to shove myself through the crowds to grab EVEN MORE new ice cream. I nabbed one featuring not-Oatly-but-suspiciously-similar strawberry oat milk and another featuring frozen chunks of cheesecake. At the checkout aisle, a chatty cashier looked me and my partner up and down and asked, “you guys headed to the beach?” and I had to reply, “no, we just dress like this.” In the summer, everywhere is the beach if you wish it so.
Recipesthepioneerwoman.com

Can You Freeze Tortillas?

The tortilla is one of the most useful pantry staples. It can be fried into a chip, folded into a taco, baked into an enchilada and almost instantly transformed into a cheesy quesadilla. (Ree Drummond said quesadillas were her number one craving when she was pregnant with both Alex and Paige!) Whether you like corn or flour, store-bought or homemade, it's smart to keep a stack of these unleavened flatbreads on hand. If you really want to be prepared for taco night, you might be wondering: Can you freeze tortillas? The answer is yes! Read on for tips on how to freeze and reheat them so they’re as good as new—then try them out in Ree’s Green Chile Enchilada Casserole, Fried Beef Tacos or Chicken Tortilla Soup!
Food & Drinksbrandeating.com

Review: Trader Joe's - Cuban Style Citrus Garlic Bowl

Trader Joe's Cuban Style Citrus Garlic Bowl is their take on arroz con pollo ("rice with chicken") and features yellow rice, diced red bell peppers, and onions, black beans, sweet plantain chunks, and cilantro, topped with chopped marinated chicken thigh and a citrus-and-garlic-infused sauce (AKA mojo criollo). I paid $3.49...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Trader Joe's New Cacio E Pepe Pasta Sauce Has Fans Excited

Shopping at Trader Joe's is always an adventure — for one thing, their stores always seem to be mobbed and getting up and down those aisles can take a lot of patience and deft maneuvering. To be fair, though, those eager Trader Joe's fans are there for the same adventure we all are: discovering new and intriguing snacks, entrees, spices, and drinks tucked on shelves and in coolers. Trader Joe's makes it feel like a literal treasure hunt since we know that many of the store's best finds quickly go out of stock or have a short, seasonal run.
Recipesthepioneerwoman.com

Pumpkin Roll

Behold the most beautiful pumpkin dessert of all: pumpkin roll cake with cinnamon-spiked cream cheese frosting. Roll cakes, a.k.a Swiss rolls and jelly rolls, are rolled sponge cakes filled with frosting or whipped cream. Traditionally, a jelly roll cake is used, but this recipe calls for something most likely in your kitchen already: a half sheet pan.
Franklin, TNwilliamsonherald.com

Trader Joe’s Cool Springs store to open in August

Williamson County’s long-awaited Trader Joe’s will open next month in Cool Springs. A construction manager said the store will open to the public on Friday, Aug. 27 in the former Off Broadway Shoes location in Franklin’s Thoroughbred Village, next to the Office Depot. . A delay in the store opening, which...
Food & DrinksJust a Taste

Pizza Dough Cinnamon Rolls

Go from savory store-bought pizza dough to sweet breakfast bliss with a 35-minute recipe for Pizza Dough Cinnamon Rolls. My thought process leading up to this latest creation was simple: Leftover pizza dough is sitting in my fridge. It’s 8 a.m. I love carbs. I love butter. Hello, Pizza Dough Cinnamon Rolls.
Grocery & Supermaketkiss951.com

Trader Joe’s Discontinuing These 6 Popular Items

Trader Joe’s is discontinuing these 6 items. We’ve got some bad news if you’re a big fan of these Trader Joe’s items. Which who isn’t? The store chain is looking to discontinue six of their regular items, according to Instagram account @traderjoestobediscontinued. For food items, the store will stop selling their Caramel Popcorn, Jackfruit Crabless Cakes, their Legendary Nut & Berry Mix, and their Soy & Flaxseed Tortilla Chips. They’ll also be discontinuing their Korean Roasted Barley Tea from their beverages and their Blueberry Acai Facial Scrub from their skincare section. Do you love any of these products from Trader Joe’s? If they touch the cauliflower gnocchi or orange chicken I’m revolting!
Food & Drinksmashed.com

Trader Joe's Fans Are So Excited For Its New BBQ Seasoning Blend

The list of our favorite Trader Joe's spice blends was already getting pretty long — Everything But The Bagel for our avo toast, their Umami blend for mixing into soups, South African Smoke for our mac n' cheese. And when autumn rolls around, we start adding their Pumpkin Spice blend to everything. Well, now we need to make even more space on the spice rack because there's a new seasoning blend available at Trader Joe's, and it just appeared on store shelves this week!

Comments / 0

Community Policy