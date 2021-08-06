30 Best Trader Joe's Pumpkin Foods to Stock Your Kitchen With This Fall

The tortilla is one of the most useful pantry staples. It can be fried into a chip, folded into a taco, baked into an enchilada and almost instantly transformed into a cheesy quesadilla. (Ree Drummond said quesadillas were her number one craving when she was pregnant with both Alex and Paige!) Whether you like corn or flour, store-bought or homemade, it's smart to keep a stack of these unleavened flatbreads on hand. If you really want to be prepared for taco night, you might be wondering: Can you freeze tortillas? The answer is yes! Read on for tips on how to freeze and reheat them so they’re as good as new—then try them out in Ree’s Green Chile Enchilada Casserole, Fried Beef Tacos or Chicken Tortilla Soup!