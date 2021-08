Junior running back Richard Young has been receiving plenty of attention from some of the top teams in the country. On Sunday, the Lehigh Acres, Fla. product released his top 10, and 3 SEC teams made the cut. Florida is on the list, while Alabama and Georgia are also among the teams. Two other in-state schools in Florida State and Miami, along with Clemson, Oklahoma, Oregon, Ohio State, and Southern Cal, make up the non-SEC programs within his finalists.