MEI finds strength through adversity on new EP 'The Hard Way Around the Sun'

By Evan Crandell
earmilk.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe past 18 months have been some of the strangest in recent memory. Around the globe, we have all had to adapt our lives to meet the unpredictable needs of the moment. Musicians are not immune to the ups and downs of current events, and thankfully for us, MEI has given voice to these unprecedented tribulations. The South London artist has released a new EP aptly titled The Hard Way Around the Sun, a powerful five-track effort that details her challenging personal journey over the past year with help from an all-female team of musicians and producers. The project is not only an emotional statement that will resonate with listeners, it is a significant step forward in the career of an artist whose sound continues to grow with each new release.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Around The Sun#The Hard Way#South London#Earmilk#Instagram#Spotify
