Fargo, ND

Shaw: Mandate masks in schools to prevent a major outbreak

By Jim Shaw
Jamestown Sun
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARGO — With the new school year upon us, North Dakota schools must require that all students, teachers and staff wear masks. This goes for everyone from preschool through college. This policy is strongly urged by the CDC, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the U.S. Education Department and Dr. Stephen...

POTUSNewsweek

All but Two U.S. States See COVID Cases Increasing

As the number of COVID-19 cases across the U.S. increases, only two states have not reported a rise in infection rates, while the five states with the biggest jump have lower vaccination rates. According to data from John Hopkins University, the average number of confirmed infections a day increased from...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

CDC Warns COVID Deaths Will Spike in These 10 States

The CDC has warned that the COVID-19 pandemic will be particularly brutal for states with low vaccination rates. "With the Delta variant, vaccinating more Americans now is more urgent than ever. The highest spread of cases and severe outcomes is happening in places with low vaccination rates and among vaccinated people this moment. And most importantly, the associated illness suffering and deaths could have been avoided with higher vaccination coverage in this country." So where are those areas with "low vaccination rates"? Read on for each state—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

These States are "On Fire" With COVID

The coronavirus is resurging due to the Delta variant and 100 million unvaccinated Americans. How did it get so bad seemingly so quickly? "Part of the challenge we have is the fact that we do have to live our everyday lives. And I think most of America right now is done with the pandemic," says virus expert Michael Osterholm. "They don't believe that it relates to them anymore. They've put in their time. And of course, the challenge we have is, the virus is not done with us yet." "States with low vaccination rates are on fire, we need to get more shots in arms," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. Read on to see how bad it is and which states are also in trouble—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthForbes

These States Have Banned Schools From Requiring Covid Vaccination And Masks

At least eight states have passed laws barring schools from requiring vaccination for Covid-19 while eight have blocked them from requiring mask wearing, however with the delta variant fueling a rise in Covid-19 cases in most states, a few localities have reintroduced universal mask mandates and some medical authorities are urging the Centers for Disease Control to revise its guidance.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Majority of adults call for local mask mandates: poll

A majority of adults said local, state and federal health officials should implement mask mandates for public spaces, according to a poll released Wednesday, as the COVID-19 delta variant continues to wreak havoc in states across the country. A Politico-Morning Consult poll determined that 69 percent of American adults supported...
Kentucky Statewmky.org

Masks Recommended In Kentucky Schools But Not Mandated

On Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear announced that government employees in state executive branch buildings and visitors to those buildings would once again have to mask up because of rising COVID numbers. On Thursday, following CDC guidance, Beshear and state health experts recommended universal masking in schools this fall regardless of your vaccination status. Earlier this week, the CDC also recommended wearing a mask in crowded indoor spaces even if you are vaccinated because they have learned that the Delta variant can be transmitted easily through vaccinated people.
Florida StateRiverside Press Enterprise

Florida governor blocks school mask mandates

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order on Friday blocking mask mandates in the state’s schools, saying parents had the right to decide if their children would wear face coverings. The move by DeSantis, a Republican who has opposed strict COVID-19 rules on residents and businesses, overrules a requirement...
Public Healthredcrossdrugstore.com

Many States Move to Ban Vaccine Mandates, Passports in Public Schools

As schools around America begin to prepare for reopening this fall, many states are taking steps to stop public schools from requiring COVID-19 vaccination or proof of vaccination. At least seven states -- Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Montana, Oklahoma and Utah -- have already passed such laws, while 34 more...
Broward County, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

State Senator Gary Farmer Says Governor’s Executive Order Preventing School Mask Mandates Is Unconstitutional

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The start of the school year is just two weeks away in Broward County, which has seen cases and hospitalizations going up. State Senator Gary Farmer, who represents Eastern Broward County, went to the Broward School Board meeting Tuesday in order to speak on the question of the mask mandate. The meeting was regarding the budget, but Sen. Farmer addressed the board during public comment. “Districts are still free to decide on their own whether they want to require masks or not,” he explains. Last week, the Broward School Board voted to make masks mandatory in school...
Public HealthPosted by
CBS News

Delta variant drives nationwide COVID surge, prompting new mandates

Healthcare workers in Missouri are bearing the brunt as hospitalizations among people with COVID-19 have nearly doubled in a month. The hardest hit area includes Springfield, where there's been a dramatic rise of COVID-19 patients in one hospital system since mask mandates were lifted before two big holiday weekends. CoxHealth brought in a new morgue and doubled its oxygen reserves to prepare for the anticipated rise in cases and deaths. On Monday, it had 187 coronavirus patients — its highest ever.
RetailPosted by
NJ.com

Mask mandates: A list of stores requiring face masks inside

The resurgence of COVID-19 cases nationwide due to the Delta variant has led the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to update masking guidelines. Many big-box retailers are following CDC guidelines and reimplementing mask mandates for employees and, in some cases, customers, while taking into consideration the risk of transmission based on location.
EducationABC 4

Mask up or stay home: New state guidelines released for students exposed to COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah’s epidemiologist says parents have a choice: if their child is exposed to COVID, the student can either quarantine or wear a mask in school. The guidelines, outlined before the State Board of Education Thursday, are meant to contain the virus from spreading inside schools — but the wiggle room is to allow districts across the state to make local decisions.
Martin County, FLwflx.com

Treasure Coast pediatrician recommends school mask mandate

A pediatrician is recommending school districts on the Treasure Coast reinstate a mask mandate. The guidance comes from the CDC, which now advocates anyone inside of a school to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status. "We have always been pro mask, wear the mask. Even when I see it...
Glynn County, GAPosted by
The Brunswick News

School board member pushes for initial mask mandate

The Glynn County Board of Education is not in agreement on if the district should begin the school year without a mask mandate. School board member John Madala, who works for Southeast Georgia Health System in the emergency department, told fellow board members and school district staff this week that based on rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Glynn County in the past two weeks he feels a mask mandate should be in place for the first two weeks of school.

