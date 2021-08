The Kansas City Chiefs completely rebuilt their offensive line this past offseason, with the potential to have at least four new starters come September. One of the biggest moves was a blockbuster trade to acquire new blindside protection for superstar QB Patrick Mahomes. The team sent a package of draft picks to the Baltimore Ravens to acquire LT Orlando Brown Jr. in trade. The team also made a number of investments in the position. They added players like Joe Thuney, Kyle Long and Austin Blythe in free agency. They drafted Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith.