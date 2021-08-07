Watch: The Ole Miss LBs took an offseason hit, but Lakia Henry and Sam Williams are a good starting point

One of Tennessee's primary position battles going into preseason camp was at left tackle, and the Vols could be turning to one of the three former five-star prospects on the roster to play that important spot on the offensive line. Darnell Wright started 14 games at right tackle during his first two seasons at Tennessee, but he's been working primarily at left tackle so far during preseason camp this month. It's been an adjustment for the 6-foot-6, 335-pound West Virginia native, but offensive line coach Glen Elarbee said after Monday's practice he's starting to see signs of Wright settling into his new spot.