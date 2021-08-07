Watch: The Ole Miss LBs took an offseason hit, but Lakia Henry and Sam Williams are a good starting point
Ole Miss lost its leading tackler from last season, Jacquez Jones, to the transfer portal in June. At the time a surprising move, Jones reunited with former Rebel assistant Jon Sumrall at Kentucky, dinging an Ole Miss defense that, on paper, could ill-afford such a personnel loss. The Rebels had the worst unit, collectively, in the SEC last season, allowing nearly 40 points per game. They were 10th in sacks and gave up the second-most passing yards per game.247sports.com
Comments / 0