Watch: The Ole Miss LBs took an offseason hit, but Lakia Henry and Sam Williams are a good starting point

By Ben Garrett
247Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOle Miss lost its leading tackler from last season, Jacquez Jones, to the transfer portal in June. At the time a surprising move, Jones reunited with former Rebel assistant Jon Sumrall at Kentucky, dinging an Ole Miss defense that, on paper, could ill-afford such a personnel loss. The Rebels had the worst unit, collectively, in the SEC last season, allowing nearly 40 points per game. They were 10th in sacks and gave up the second-most passing yards per game.

Henry, Williams Named to Watch List for Butkus Award

CHICAGO – (Release) Two Ole Miss football defensive starters were announced as members of the watch list for the Butkus Award, as announced by the Butkus Foundation Monday. Lakia Henry and Sam Williams were both included on the watch list for the defensive award that is presented annually to the nation’s best linebackers, at both the collegiate and high school level.
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft Profile: Lakia Henry, Linebacker, Ole Miss Rebels

Leinweber: Tremendous athlete with a lot of speed and burst at the second level. Henry can come downhill in a hurry and is dangerous on the blitz. His speed allows him to beat blockers to spots. Possessing great range and physical skills in coverage, Henry has the movement skills required to be a high-level coverage linebacker. Working angles and quick hands allow him to stay clean when flowing to the ball. He maintains a low center of gravity to absorb contact. Going for the ball, he forces fumbles. Subscribe for full article.
College Football World Reacts To Steve Spurrier's Blunt Message

Another day, another blunt message from legendary college football head coach Steve Spurrier. The legendary ball coach can’t stop taking shots at Texas following the Longhorns’ announced move to the SEC. Texas, along with Oklahoma, will be moving from the Big 12 to the SEC at some point this decade.
Ball girl wrecks fan on the field at Dodger Stadium, receives lengthy ovation

Fans on the field are usually fairly harmless, although there are exceptions. They’re almost always idiots and/or clout chasers, though, and they’re certainly disruptive. Today, one guy led most of Dodger Stadium security on a chase across the field, and none of them seemed likely to catch him before he made an escape into the stands or another pivot back onto the field of play.
Ravens Reportedly Plan To Waive Notable Tight End

The Baltimore Ravens are moving on from a tight end they signed after he went undrafted in 2020. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Ravens plan to waive former Oregon star tight end Jacob Breeland. Breeland’s senior year with the Ducks was derailed by an injury. Per Pelissero, he’s still working his way back from the major setback.
Ole Miss' Ealy Makes Paul Hornung award watch list

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Ole Miss’ Jerrion Ealy has been named to the watch list for the Paul Hornung Award, the Louisville Sports Commission announced Thursday. The Paul Hornung Award is given annually to the most versatile player in major college football to pay tribute to football Hall of Fame legend and Louisville native, Paul Hornung. Hornung, the 1956 Heisman Trophy winner from Notre Dame University, went to National Football League stardom with the Green Bay Packers teams of the 1950’s and 1960’s.
Phil Steele 16 most improved teams in college football

No. 16 – Mississippi State: Great excitement surrounds the quarterback situation as they feel they have a real competition between great players. Will Rogers appears to be the one they’ll go with, but with either starter, Mike Leach expects to win at least two more games this year and avoid another last-place finish.
Ole Miss punter Mac Brown placed on Ray Guy Award Watch List

AUGUSTA, Ga. – (Release) Ole Miss punter Mac Brown becomes the latest Rebel to land on a national watch list as the senior was named to the Ray Guy Award Watch List Wednesday by the Augusta Sports Council. The Ray Guy Award was created in 2000 to honor College and Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, Ray Guy and is presented annually to the nation's top collegiate punter. The winner must display team leadership, self-discipline and have a positive impact on the team's success.
LSU 2021 Schedule Preview: Ole Miss

The Ole Miss Rebels are, if nothing else, entertaining. College football is turning more and more into a game of who can outscore whom and the Rebs have both the play caller and the man running the show to be the wildest of wild cards. Will their brand of football be good enough to make the College Football Playoff as presently constituted? Probably not. But will they be a bitch to play for as long as Lane Kiffin’s around? Absolutely.
Watch: Offseason highlights before Texas starts fall camp

The Longhorns have wrapped up the summer conditioning session and are set to begin fall camp. Texas will make its return for preseason training camp later this week as the Longhorns prepare for the next month of fall camp before the start of the 2021 football season. The Longhorns have...
Tigers working to flip Ole Miss commit

AUBURN | Marquez Dortch committed to Ole Miss in January, but that hasn’t stopped Auburn and other schools from pursuing the 4-star athlete from George County in Lucedale, Miss. Dortch visited Auburn for the first time Sunday for its Big Cat recruiting event. “Everything was great. I loved everything,” Dortch...
Darnell Wright 'has started to settle in' at left tackle for Vols

One of Tennessee's primary position battles going into preseason camp was at left tackle, and the Vols could be turning to one of the three former five-star prospects on the roster to play that important spot on the offensive line. Darnell Wright started 14 games at right tackle during his first two seasons at Tennessee, but he's been working primarily at left tackle so far during preseason camp this month. It's been an adjustment for the 6-foot-6, 335-pound West Virginia native, but offensive line coach Glen Elarbee said after Monday's practice he's starting to see signs of Wright settling into his new spot.
Here Comes the SEC: Get to Know Ole Miss

With Oklahoma and Texas' move to the SEC, SI Sooners gives fans a quick catch-up on each program from the conference to learn your new rivals. Today: Ole Miss. Stadium: Vaught Hemingway Stadium (64,038) Head Coach: Lane Kiffin. Claimed Football National Titles: 3 (1959, 1960, 1962) Favorite Gameday Tradition: Enjoying...
Jaylon White sees Ole Miss for the first time

Jaylon White out of Little Rock (Ark.) entered his Ole Miss visit not knowing what to think. "They were actually my first Power 5 offer," White said. "Ole Miss offered me a while back but things didn't get really heated until recently. Our communication has increased. Coach (Randall) Joyner told me that they have been trying to get me over there for a visit for a few months, so I told him I would come check it out."
Ole Miss starting defensive back Jonathan Haynes enters transfer portal

Ole Miss defensive back Jonathan Haynes entered the NCAA transfer portal, sources told 247Sports. Haynes was a starter for the Rebels in each of the last two seasons. Haynes arrived to Ole Miss from junior college in 2019, as he attended Ellisville (Miss.) Jones College.Over the last two seasons, he combined for 86 tackles, two passes deflected and two interceptions.
Former Auburn coach Gene Chizik ranks SEC rushing offenses

Former Auburn Tigers coach and ESPN college football analyst Gene Chizik has ranked the top SEC rushing offenses. Chizik knows a thing or two about having a top rushing offense from his days with Auburn. Chizik’s most notable rushing attack featured Cam Newton, who is one of the top rushing...
Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral Named to Walter Camp Award Watch List

OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral was named to the Walter Camp Football Foundation 2021 Player of the Year preseason watch list on Friday, marking yet another preseason award watch list for the Rebel signal-caller. Corral, one of 13 quarterbacks and 35 total student-athletes named to the list,...
Raiders' Henry Ruggs: Packs on weight in offseason

Ruggs says he's put on 13 pounds since the end of last season, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Ruggs weighed 188 at the 2020 Combine and is listed at 190 on the Raiders' website, so he may now be pushing 200 pounds as the team kicks off training camp. Despite his disappointing rookie campaign, Ruggs has every opportunity to become the No. 1 receiver in Las Vegas, competing with 31-year-old John Brown and fellow 2020 draft pick Bryan Edwards. While speed will always be his calling card, Ruggs could have more impact on short and intermediate routes now that he's stronger, perhaps benefitting overall even if it means sacrificing a touch of his 4.27 speed.

