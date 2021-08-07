Watch: Harold Carmichael receives his Gold Jacket at the Pro Football Hall of Fame
Harold Carmichael made it cool for big guys to play the wide receiver position, and on Saturday night, he’ll e enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame after a more than three-decade wait.
A seventh-round pick out of Southern University by the Eagles in the 1971 NFL draft, Carmichael played in Philadelphia from 1971-1983, setting the record for consecutive games with a catch, while parlaying that success into his 2020-2021 Hall of Fame induction.
The Eagles’ all-time leader in career receptions (589), receiving yards (5,879), and receiving touchdowns (79), Carmichael initially walked on at Southern University, playing three sports.
A versatile athlete, Carmichael played on the basketball team as a center and threw the javelin and discus for the track and field team. A four-year starter in football, the Eagles legend likely would have been a Travis Kelce, Darren Waller style tight end in today’s game.
