Watch: Harold Carmichael receives his Gold Jacket at the Pro Football Hall of Fame

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Harold Carmichael made it cool for big guys to play the wide receiver position, and on Saturday night, he’ll e enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame after a more than three-decade wait.

A seventh-round pick out of Southern University by the Eagles in the 1971 NFL draft, Carmichael played in Philadelphia from 1971-1983, setting the record for consecutive games with a catch, while parlaying that success into his 2020-2021 Hall of Fame induction.

The Eagles’ all-time leader in career receptions (589), receiving yards (5,879), and receiving touchdowns (79), Carmichael initially walked on at Southern University, playing three sports.

A versatile athlete, Carmichael played on the basketball team as a center and threw the javelin and discus for the track and field team. A four-year starter in football, the Eagles legend likely would have been a Travis Kelce, Darren Waller style tight end in today’s game.

