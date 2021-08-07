Cancel
Video Games

10 Games That Deserve A Remake Or Remaster

By Phil Hornshaw
Gamespot
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Electronic Arts recently announced a remake of Dead Space, the publisher's beloved sci-fi survival horror classic. That seems like a very good idea, given the success horror remakes have brought to Capcom, which had a huge win with the remade Resident Evil 2 (and an okay one with Resident Evil 3).

Hideo Kojima
