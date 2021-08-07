10 Games That Deserve A Remake Or Remaster

Final Fantasy has been around since 1987 but western gamers didn’t get to experience it until 1990. Forgive the pun, but Final Fantasy was a game changer on the NES. It wasn’t the first turn-based RPG for the system, but arguably the best for its time. It was many people’s first time managing a party of four characters taking on groups of multiple monsters at once. It was a challenging game but the challenge was completely different that what happened in its contemporary action platformers. Thumb speed and reflexes mattered little in Final Fantasy, but understanding spell tactics and resource management were important. This isn’t the first time the classic title has been given a makeover for re-release, but after over thirty years Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster brings the original game to a new potential audience, making it available for modern hardware with a new sound and look that’s meant to maintain the feel of the 8-bit original.