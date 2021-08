CORAL GABLES, Fla. – They were, in his young mind, the guys who just visited his dad at work. And so, little Jabari Ishmael thought nothing of high-fiving Antrel Rolle when their paths crossed in Miami’s football facility. He wasn’t fazed while shaking hands with Ray Lewis in the weight room. Or when he fist-bumped Calais Campbell out on the Greentree Practice Fields.