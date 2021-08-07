Cancel
Environment

Greeks return home following wildfire near Athens

swiowanewssource.com
 2 days ago

Residents returned home in Ippokrateios Politeia, north of Athens on Saturday, to count their losses after a wildfire scorched houses and forests in the area. (Aug. 7)

www.swiowanewssource.com

Comments / 0

#Greeks#Wildfire#Extreme Weather#Ap Archive
