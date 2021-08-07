Greeks return home following wildfire near Athens

Residents returned home in Ippokrateios Politeia, north of Athens on Saturday, to count their losses after a wildfire scorched houses and forests in the area. (Aug. 7) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/c3bd5ad0772541f2a9a5f253afa5df40.