Rico Dowdle solidifying himself as third back on depth chart

By Darreck Kirby
Blogging The Boys
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the Cowboys may have managed just three points in Thursday night’s Hall of Fame Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, a few offensive players did flash a bit. Among them was running back Rico Dowdle, whose 43 yards on eight carries (5.4 per avg.) displayed his great burst and quick feet, capped off by a 25-yard scamper through the heart of the Steeler defense. It was a solid showing in a game in which second-string running back Tony Pollard rushed just twice for nine yards.

