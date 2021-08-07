Rico Dowdle solidifying himself as third back on depth chart

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. The NFC West should be one of the most competitive divisions in all of football in 2021. Vegas projects three of the four teams to have winning records this season. And Arizona’s projection is eight wins, so it’s not like they are expected to be the scourge of the league. For fantasy purposes, the NFC West quarterbacks are an interesting bunch. Two are fantasy studs that are universally believed to be top-10 options. A third is a borderline QB1 for fantasy who is getting some buzz as a potential MVP candidate. Then we have the San Francisco 49ers. Fantasy managers are chomping at the bit for the team to unleash third overall pick, Trey Lance. But Kyle Shanahan has insisted that we are in for another season of the Jimmy Garoppolo show. Here are my thoughts on that situation and the rest of the NFC West.