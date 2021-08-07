How Blended Learning Is Shaping The Traditional Education Systems and Concepts?

When I was in high school our main focus was to figure out what to do with the rest of our lives. We needed to learn skills that would be useful to get a job and eventually a career. Most of us had no idea, so evaluating what courses to study in college was overwhelming. I remember taking an “aptitude” test my high school handed out which was followed up with a one-on-one with a guidance counselor who presumably analyzed my transcripts and gave advice on my career path. I don’t remember what he suggested at the time, but I’m sure it would make me laugh now. Back then there were no cell phones, no internet, and home PCs were very new. Luckily, I was exposed to some computer time in my mid-teens teaching myself how to program. This eventually came in handy 10 years later and for the rest of my life.