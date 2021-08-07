Cancel
Gainesville, FL

Edge Rusher Cyrus Moss Schedules Florida Gators Official Visit

By Brandon Carroll
AllGators
 2 days ago
In Todd Grantham’s defensive scheme, there’s a constant emphasis to create pressure from the edge. As a result, there becomes a necessity to land top-tier edge-rushing prospects

However, holding just one commitment from the position thus far in Miami Edison’s Francois Nolton, Florida has looked far and wide to bring in more talent before the end of the cycle.

After months of strong pursuit for the Gators defensive staff, Florida has dealt out an official offer and locked in an official visit with Bishop Gorman edge rusher prospect Cyrus Moss.

Marking his calendar for the Gators' star-studded bout at home versus Alabama on September 18, Moss will get an opportunity to take in the atmosphere that game day in Gainesville has to provide while bettering his relationship with David Turner, Dan Mullen and Grantham.

Slotted as the 13th edge rusher prospect in the nation by SI All-American’s positional rankings, Moss presents desirable size and athleticism from the edge to effectively wreak havoc in opponent's backfields and when operating in coverage.

Previously naming Florida to his top five back in April — alongside Oregon, Notre Dame, Clemson and Arizona State — Moss will get a glimpse of life on the east coast with his visit to The Swamp.

Below is SIAA’s analysis of Moss as a prospect.

Moss is the best trench player on a loaded Bishop Gorman defense that will be tested this coming fall with a loaded schedule. He is a towering figure, but still athletic enough to drop into pass coverage. He’s a speed rusher and with the toolset to be a 3-4 outside linebacker. He’s got fantastic bend which is even more impressive given his 77-inch frame. Moss covers a lot of ground in every step but can drop his hips quickly to redirect. He would benefit from more work synchronizing hands with his feet in pass rush. Solid against the run but Moss will be best utilized setting an edge out in space and making plays in the flat. Going to be an asset in pass coverage whether it’s zone, or man-man with tight ends.

