'The Suicide Squad' Set to Top Subdued Weekend Box Office With $25 Million

Harley Quinn star Margot Robbie has commented on the David Ayer cut of Suicide Squad and whether or not she wants to see it. By now it is well known that something went very wrong during the productions of the early installments of the DC Extended Universe, specifically after the release of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. It is also well known by now that the theatrical release of Suicide Squad was not the film that director David Ayer intended for audiences to see. The release of Zack Snyder’s cut of Justice League on HBO Max, however, has given fans and the director hope that audiences may see the cut the director wanted to be released.