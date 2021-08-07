Letter: Don't get snowed by flaky election arguments

This recall election is not, and should not, be a partisan issue. That’s easy to see from the list of 41 candidates on the ballot. It is an issue of principle over power. If you believe in the principle of a constitutional democracy with specifically separated powers to prevent authoritarian, undemocratic executive actions, then you see the words and actions of our current governor as the antithesis of this principle. On April 2, 2020, Newsom publicly admitted, “So, yes, absolutely we see this [pandemic] as an opportunity to reshape the way we do business and how we govern.” He has reinforced those authoritarian, undemocratic words and actions by his continued refusal to end the March 2020 State of Emergency that has allowed him to keep this undemocratic authority and power. The bottom line: If you believe in a constitutional democracy, you must believe in restoring it by voting for a recall.