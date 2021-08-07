Returning, new talent give Panthers big expectations
RUSSELLVILLE – Expectations were high in Russellville last season with the experience the Panthers had returning, and those expectations are even higher this fall. Mikie Benton graduated only a handful of seniors through his first two years as the team’s head coach in 2018 and 2019, and a pandemic-induced twist heading into this season has all of his starters back from 2020 as the team prepares for the 2021 slate.www.bgdailynews.com
