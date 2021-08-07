Cancel
Panetta congressional internship program returns to in-person classes

By Monterey Herald
Monterey County Herald
 2 days ago

MARINA — Students will return in person for the Panetta Institute’s Congressional Internship Program starting Monday. Former Secretary of Defense Leon E. Panetta will again lead the course, which begins with a two-week period of classes designed to prepare a select group of students from a variety of California universities for their fall semester of work in the Washington offices of the California congressional delegation.

