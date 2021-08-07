Little Falls mother, son advocate for sidewalks

Little Falls resident Sarah Okroi has been vocal in her opposition to one aspect of the city’s construction project on Third Street Southeast. The project, which was approved by the Little Falls City Council after a March 1 public hearing, has been taking place throughout the summer from First Avenue Southeast to Seventh Avenue Southeast, and on Third Avenue Southeast between Third and Fourth Streets. The estimated $2.15 million project includes 8-inch sanitary sewer with services stubbed out to the property lines, 6-inch water mains with services stubbed out to the property line, 32-foot urban section roads with curb and gutter, along with 5 inches of aggregate base pavement beneath 3.5 inches of asphalt.